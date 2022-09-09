CLINTON – The River Kings could not stop the balanced Saber offense in the first half as they fell to Central DeWitt 37-14 on Friday night.
Central DeWitt was in control from the start, marching down the field on their first drive of the game. Sabers running back Ben Pace found the end zone first once again to start the game. He ran in from seven yards out to give the Sabers a 7-0 lead.
Clinton senior lineman Corinthian Harris was injured and was helped off the field on a stretcher. It was a tough loss for the River Kings.
Clinton would go three and out on their first possession, giving the ball back to the red hot Sabers offense. They doubled their lead on a 15 yard touchdown run from Jacob Maher to make it 14-0.
On this drive the Sabers lost their lead running back for the rest of the game after he suffered a foot injury.
”I thought that we came out right away and played really well and then we lost Pace who is one of our leaders. I thought our kids responded well.” Central DeWitt coach Ryan Streets said.
Clinton continued to struggle offensively as they once again went three and out. The Sabers continued to take advantage, scoring to begin the second quarter on a one yard run from Paul Kuehn.
Things got worse for the River Kings on their third drive of the game, having trouble on a snap in their own end zone and the Sabers tackled them for a safety to make it a 23-0.
The River Kings defense stepped up, forcing the Sabers to punt the ball for the first time all night.
On the offensive side of things a 38 yard throw from senior quarterback Addison Binnie to JhiKeith McGraw gave the River Kings their first first down of the game and set them up in the redzone. A 12 yard run for Binnie set up first and goal at the four yard line before Binnie found Ajai Russell for a six yard touchdown to bring it to a 23-7 game.
A 42 yard pass from Kuehn to Tyler Dunne before the half sets up a first and goal with just under 30 seconds to go. The very next play Anthony Meyer ran it into the endzone to go into the half up 30-7.
The River Kings got the ball to begin the half and their pass game gained some traction. Once again it was Binnie to McGraw but this time it was a gain of 43 yards to put them within the Sabers 30 yard line. However a sack of 11 yards put the River Kings in a situation to go for it on fourth and 22. Binnie stepped up to the challenge, rushing for a 28 yard run to put them in the red zone.
Binnie ran it in from the 11 yard line and brought the River Kings within 16, 30-14.
A pass interference gave the River Kings the ball on the Sabers 17 with two and a half minutes go to in the third. Once again the River Kings had a fourth down, this time a fourth and ten. The Sabers stepped up, forcing a turnover on downs.
The River Kings defense continued to play tough, getting the ball back from the Sabers. They then converted on a fourth and sixteen to get to the Sabers 31 yard line. The Sabers defense later in the drive forced a crucial turnover on downs to help seal the deal.
The Sabers completed a 76 yard passing touchdown to put the nail in the coffin, going up 37-14 late in the fourth quarter.
A fumble by the River Kings was the first turnover of the game and the Sabers recovered to ice away the game.
”A lot of credit to Clinton, they could’ve hung it up and they fought back. We were holding on there for a while just to make sure that we were gonna win and not let it get close because if it gets close you know what happens.” Streets said.
The Sabers move to 3-0 on the season while the River Kings sit at 1-2.
