The Fulton Steamers have gotten off to a strong start in 2022 as they begin the season 2-0 and have looked extremely good in their first two games.
It is no question that this team is very balanced and that has led them to be successful here early but a big offensive jolt has been the run game.
Lukas Schroeder and Ryan Eads have been the two main feature backs in the backfield. Schroeder rushed for 77 yards last week while Eads had 63 and Ben Fosdick chipped in for 42 yards as well.
On the season the Steamers almost halfway to a thousand rushing yards on the season, notching 499 yards on the ground through two weeks. Schroeder leads the team with 248 and Eads is up there with 188 yards.
This ground and pound offense has earned them two wins. A week one win against Galena where they won 31-12 and then their latest 63-0 win over West Carroll.
The ground game is only as good as the offensive line and they have been very good for the Steamers. For head coach Patrick Lower, this was a question mark coming into the season whether they would be able to get the right guys up front to protect their offense but so far so good.
"I am really happy with the way our line has come together because there was some question marks there but we've really solidified what we need to do. Our kids have responded well to challenges." Lower said.
The Steamers have also been able to put together a little bit of a passing game with senior quarterback Brayden Dykstra. This past week he was 4-5 passing for 66 yards and a touchdown. On the season he has thrown for 194 yards, three touchdowns and only one interception
The offense in general has punted just twice so far this season, both being in their first game against Galena.
The strong offensive start has been paired with really good defensive play as they have been able to limit their opponents from scoring very often. Braiden Damhoff has been a good anchor to this defensive line paired with strong defensive back play as well.
Last week the Steamers were ranked seventh in Class 1A by the Associated Press. They look to keep climbing this week when they play Durand. Durand will be a good test for the Steamers as they are coming off of a win over a tough Forreston squad and are also 2-0.
Durand will have homefield advantage and their game will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday night.
The week after this matchup will be another tough test for the Steamers but this time it will be at home when they host Forreston.
They will have back to back tough matchups but they look to stay true to their strengths as they gear up for another week of football.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.