It’s been a long couple of weeks for spring sports.
Cold temperatures, heavy winds and icy rain has caused cancellation after cancellation for the beginning of the spring sports seasons. Tennis has definitely been affected.
But as temperatures improve and the sun starts peaking out, the local tennis teams are really getting meets under their belt as the season rolls on. Beautiful temperatures on Saturday let many participate in invitationals and get some of that much-needed court time.
CAMANCHE BOYS HOST INVITE
The Camanche boys have just three meets under their belt, but were able to host their home invitational on a sunny Saturday morning.
“It gets us some really good practice,” head coach Emily Turner said. “We’ve gotten rained out a lot so we really like getting to see different schools and schools we don’t necessarily see in district play. It gets us ready.”
The Storm had a number of wins on Saturday in Camanche. Chase Sbertoli finished first in No. 2 singles. Lucas Goble and Pierson White both finished in fifth places in their individual brackets.
The No. 1 double duo of Lucas Goble and Chase Sbertoli finished in third overall.
“They had a really dominant win to start off the day,” Turner said of the No. 1 double team. “We had four new to tennis players playing today, so this is huge experience for them.”
Her top tennis players have a lot of experience, but Turner has been working with plenty of athletes new to the sport. The experience from her older players has been imperative in acclimating the newcomers.
“They have been really good playing with the younger guys,” Turner said. “We’ve been indoors a lot, so we’ve been condensed in practice as far as this season. They’ve been really patient and really helpful, especially with serving and rules to get everybody ready.”
Plus, she has two athletes who play golf as well. While the two definitely do their best to foster both sports during the spring, it does affect the roster from practice to practice, and even sometimes meet to meet.
“We share really well as coaches, so we look at who we need for certain meets and switch back and forth,” Turner said. “It’s more of a struggle for practices, but we’re making it work.
“We have a lot of changes to the roster meet-to-meet. As we get going into a stretch of 11 meets in 16 days or whatever it is, we’re looking forward to kind of getting some consistency and getting some good practice in.”
The Storm are currently 2-1 on the season. She’s hoping the invitational play and a couple more wins will help with the mentality heading into the second half of the season.
“We have some really athletic guys with not a lot of tennis experience,” Turner said. “That makes them not confident going out on the court. i think part of today is seeing they can hang with a lot of people. Building that confidence is a big deal for them.”
The Clinton boys tied for first at the Camanche invitational on Saturday morning, finishing with a score even with North Scott.
“It’s definitely great to practice in terms of match play situations,” head coach Eliot Kuchera said. “In practice, you can have inter-team scrimmages and all that but nothing really is a good analog for the amount of adrenaline you feel on the court and the fear and anxiety that goes into a match that counts for something. We’re also playing a whole lot of teams that we don’t really get to see, so we’re running into a lot of tennis styles we may not necessarily see until postseason.”
Finishing with a win in singles play was No. 4 singles freshman Jacob Feddersen. Blake Haskell was the runner-up in the No. 2 slot, as was Kaleb Luckritz and Adam Deters in their respective singles brackets. Brody Manemann came in third place.
“The biggest progression, with us having as many freshman as we do, they’re infinitely more comfortable on the court,” Kuchera said. “No longer do they hold the rackets with stiff arms and stiff legs. They’re breathing better and moving around better and the experience is starting to add up. That’s cause for our big success in doubles and cleans up our lineup a little more at the bottom.”
Manemann and Haskell teamed up to take first at No. 1 singles as well. The two have some of the most tennis experience on the varsity lineup this year.
“Brody [Manemann], he’s really stepped up as a leader as terms of on court technique and mentality as well,” Kuchera said. “He gets freshman more comfortable wiht playing and helps them in terms of actually being in the match and finding ways to win.
“With Blake [Haskell], he was that freshman last year. He’s had a huge meteoric rise to the top of the lineup. It was really recent for him, and he’s got great insight.”
The River Kings go back to Mississippi Athletic Conference play on Tuesday, playing Central DeWitt. Kuchera just hopes to see more of what he saw, especially from the underclassmen, as they continue to head toward conference and postseason competition.
“The biggest advantage is that the top half of our lineup has been wonderful,” Kuchera said. “The bottom half is starting to fil out. When that starts to fill in some of the wins we need, that helps go into conference with a strong record.
“As we’re coming into the end of the season, we’re finding the smaller and more minute things we need to work on and improve that will give us those stronger chances as we go along.”
CLINTON GIRLS HOST INVITE
Both Clinton and Camanche competed out of doors on Saturday as well, taking on the River Queen Invitational at Max Lynn Courts with some of the tennis powerhouses from across the state.
The River Queens finished third in the team standings. Fellow MAC opponent Pleasant Valley took the team title, with Columbus Catholic coming in second.
Anna Current was a third place finisher at No. 2 singles. Sescie Hahn and Jayden Kissick also came in third place at No. 3 and 4 singles.
The River Queens got two champions on the day, both coming in singles play. Jayden Kissick and Sescie Hahn won at No. 2 doubles and the No. 1 doubles pair of Abby Struble and Anna Current finished with a title on the day.
“It was great to finally have some good weather to play in,” Clinton head coach Cindy Rasche said. “It’s so wonderful to see people learn and gain perserverance. I need to thank our wonderful parents for all they do for our team and Deb Olson who was kind and ran the tournament desk.”
Camanche also played on Saturday at Max Lynn Courts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.