FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2019, file photo, Iowa freshman running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., runs the ball for a touchdown against USC in the first quarter during the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game in San Diego. Big Ten is going to give fall football a shot after all. Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference changed course Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, and said it plans to begin its season the weekend of Oct. 23-24. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP, File)