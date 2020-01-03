Clinton Community College will host the 39th Annual B-rrry Scurry 4-Mile Run on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
The race begins at noon. Runners and walkers agree the race day atmosphere is exciting, the route is flat and fast with chip timing and instant results, and the post-race party is legendary – all the necessary ingredients for “one of the best little races in the Midwest!”
The B-rrry Scurry begins at noon at the college, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton. Runners and walkers are invited to participate. Proceeds of the race benefit CCC students through B-rrry Scurry scholarships.
Prize money is awarded to the male and/or female that sets a new course record on the out-and-back flat-and-fast course. Bryan Glass holds the Men’s course record of 20:15. Jessica Langford set the Women’s course record of 23:21.
All participants receive the official, originally-designed TECH race shirt, have their names listed in the Clinton Herald, are eligible for some great door prizes, free refreshments after the race, and entry into the post-race party at Legends. Legends will also feature live music from 3 – 6 p.m.
Special medallions bearing the image of B-rrry Bear, the official race mascot, are presented in 15 age divisions for both men and women, from ages 14 & below to ages 80+. The B-rrry Challenge encourages area businesses and organizations to get involved while competing for the top award.
The most fascinating aspect of the B-rrry Scurry is the weather. In Iowa, February temperatures range from 60 degrees above zero to 20 degrees below zero. We never know what to expect!
A 6-week training schedule is also available for those runners and walkers who would like to complete the run.
For more information or to register, visit our web site at www.eicc.edu/brrry.
Registration opens at the $33 + fees for the February 1, 2020 race. On January 30, the rate goes to $40 plus fees.
