Editor's note: this story originally ran in print Dec. 1, 2020. To obtain a print copy, call the Herald at (563) 242-7101 and dial extension 109 for circulation.
Anabel Blount
SCHOOL >> Prince of Peace
GRADE >> Senior
POSITION >> Outside hitter
STATS >> 256 kills, 233 digs (team highs), 37 aces (tied for second on team)
COACH SAYS >> “Anabel has been a four-year starter on varsity. She is an incredible outside hitter. She led our team in kills the last four years — she recorded an impressive 915-career kills. She was our go-to weapon the majority of her high school career. Anabel was also great in the back row and led our team in digs. She recorded 945 career digs. We will miss her amazing athletic abilities and her leadership on the court.” — Prince of Peace coach Stacie Kenneavy
Dana Carlson
SCHOOL >> Easton Valley
GRADE >> Junior
POSITION >> Setter
STATS >> 265 assists, 48 aces (team highs), 73 kills (fourth on team)
COACH SAYS >> “Dana was like the quarterback of our team. Her hands provided many an opportunity for our attackers to get a great look on the ball. Dana really stepped up in the season and also became a go-to girl for kills out of the right side. Her ability to set and deliver a block were crucial for the success of our middle blockers. Most of all, Dana picked up many points each game with her ability to frustrate our opponents with her serving.” Easton Valley coach Denise Larson
Jamie Greenwalt
SCHOOL >> Clinton
GRADE >> Junior
POSITION >> Setter
STATS >> 594 assists (team high), 234 digs (second on team)
COACH SAYS >> “After losing a three-year starting setter, Jamie filled the void immediately and picked up where our offense left off in 2019. Jamie bought into the offensive scheme and added her passion, work ethic and commitment to make our offense work together. Her improvement from the start of the season to the end says a lot about her character and getting to know her attackers. She will continue to get better and I expect a dynamic performance from her next season assisting our front row.” Clinton coach Micah Cewe
Isabel Hansen
SCHOOL >> Prince of Peace
GRADE >> Senior
POSITION >> Setter
STATS >> 673 assists, 72 aces (team highs), 160 digs (second on team)
COACH SAYS >> “Isabel has been a varsity setter for the Irish for four years. She is an incredibly hard worker who can make things happen for our offense even when our passing is not where we want it. She recorded an amazing 1,876 career assists. She was also second in the state in 1A with 72 ace serves this season. Isabel is leaving some pretty big shoes to fill for the Irish next year.” — Prince of Peace coach Stacie Kenneavy
Makayla Howard
SCHOOL >> Clinton
GRADE >> Sophomore
POSITION >> Outside hitter
STATS >> 252 kills (team high), 38 aces (team high), 206 digs (fourth on team)
COACH SAYS >> “Makayla was our go-to attacker this year and took the brunt of swings on the outside. She not only emerged as a top attacker on our team, but in the conference. She has really blossomed into an outstanding six-rotation player for our program as a sophomore. Her athleticism, power and volleyball IQ helped lead the way for us offensively with some upsets this year. Her ability to be a dual threat in the back row both defensively and the ability to attack aggressively, really frustrated many opposing teams. She has a bright future as a River Queen and will continue to stay hungry on the court.” — Clinton coach Micah Cewe
Lilly Isenhour
SCHOOL >> Prince of Peace
GRADE >> Junior
POSITION >> Middle hitter
STATS >> 215 kills (second on team), 37 blocks (team high), 126 digs (third on team)
COACH SAYS >> “Lilly has been a varsity starter for three years. Since the first year she stepped on the court, Lilly has had a strong presence for the Irish. She was second on our team in kills this season with 215. As a junior she has already recorded 531 career kills. Lilly has fun on the court and it shows. She has improved in all aspects of her game each year and we are excited to see what she will be able to do next season.” — Prince of Peace coach Stacie Kenneavy
Kaitlyn Kuhl
SCHOOL >> Easton Valley
GRADE >> Junior
POSITION >> Outside hitter
STATS >> 183 kills (team high), 242 digs (team high)
COACH SAYS >> “Kaitlyn provided a solid offensive threat for us this season. Her ability to find an opening on the court in any position in the front row helped us pick up a lot of points. Defensively, she led our team in digs and provided a solid start to our offense with her service reception. With the leadership she was able to provide, we even took the opportunity to use her as our setter in one serve receive pattern. A great all around player and teammate.” — Easton Valley coach Denise Larson
Rylie Mussman
SCHOOL >> Clinton
GRADE >> Senior
POSITION >> Defensive specialist
STATS >> 301 digs (team high)
COACH SAYS >> “Our captain and defensive leader this year will go down as one of the best defensive players I have coached at Clinton. Her work ethic and desire to dig and touch every ball attacked was priceless. Her command and leadership in the back row made our back row one of the best defensive teams collectively in the conference. This was by far the best serve receive and defensive teams in the past five years, and the credit goes to Rylie first and foremost, along with her defensive-minded teammates. I give the credit for our large scaled victories over ranked opponents to our defensive effort and demeanor.” — Clinton coach Micah Cewe
Ellie Rickertsen
SCHOOL >> Northeast
GRADE >> Junior
POSITION >> Setter
STATS >> 83 kills (team high), 148 assists (second on team), 20 aces (second on team)
COACH SAYS >> “Ellie is always ready to work and to be the positive voice on the floor, and never afraid to ask questions. She has grown this season in terms of leadership, knowledge and skill, and has an excitement for what's to come.” — Northeast coach Rachel Diedrich
Emyrson Seeser
SCHOOL >> Camanche
GRADE >> Senior
POSITION >> Outside hitter/setter
STATS >> 135 kills, 204 assists (both second on team),
COACH SAYS >> “Emy has three years of varsity experience for us. She started with being our right side then her junior year became our setter and middle, and her senior year she was our setter and outside hitter. Emy could play any position we asked her to play, but these past two years we needed her to help us run our offense. Emy could see the court well and could place a ball on the other side of the net when we needed a sideout. Her experience at the varsity level will be missed next year.” — Camanche coach Heather Clark
Maci Sloane
SCHOOL >> Camanche
GRADE >> Senior
POSITION >> Middle hitter
STATS >> 223 kills, 45 blocks (team highs), 25 aces (second on team)
COACH SAYS >> “Maci Sloane is one of the most veteran players on our team, having three years of varsity experience. This year Maci Sloane was a crucial part of our offense and defense at the net. She could hit from any spot in the front row and put up a big block at the net. She was among the leaders of our conference in hitting, blocking and serving. She will definitely be missed by our volleyball program.” — Camanche coach Heather Clark
The Clinton Herald All-Area Volleyball Second Team
Kailyn Graves (Jr.), Clinton
Lakin Houzenga (Sr.), Clinton
Paige Kuehl (Sr.), Prince of Peace
Maddi Klemme (Sr.), Easton Valley
Morgan Machovec (Sr.), Central DeWitt
Sarah Moeller (So.), Prince of Peace
Paige Thines (Sr.), Easton Valley
