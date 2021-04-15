Editor's note: This story initially ran March 18. To obtain a print copy, call the Herald at (563) 242-7101 and dial extension 109 for circulation.

Anabel Blount

SCHOOL >> Prince of Peace

GRADE >> Senior

POSITION >> Guard

ON THE COURT >> 1,116 career points, 649 career rebounds. Tri-Rivers Conference East Player of the Year, East All-Conference First Team selection

COACH’S VIEW >> “As a ninth grader, I told her she has the potential of taking down many school records. Her work ethic and disdain of losing would push her to a very high level. She can run the point or play in the post when needed.” — Dave Nelson

Lilly Isenhour

SCHOOL >> Prince of Peace

GRADE >> Senior

POSITION >> Forward

ON THE COURT >> 11 points per game, 11.5 rebounds per game, 2.2 steals per game, Tri Rivers East All-Conference First Team selection

COACH’S VIEW >> “High basketball IQ and a true love of the game made her so valuable. As an eighth grader, she asked what she needed to do to be better than her three sisters that were really good. Talk is cheap, she meant every word.” — Dave Nelson

Allison Meadows

SCHOOL >> Central DeWitt

GRADE >> Junior

POSITION >> Guard

ON THE COURT >> 15.8 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game, 2.9 assists per game, 2.1 steals per game, IBCA All-Region selection, IPSWA All-State First Team selection

COACH’S VIEW >> “Allie has a very high motor with endless energy. It would be difficult to find someone else in our program who works harder than her. Allie's consistently-positive attitude drives her and those around her. And with that, she is not one to ever back down from a challenge. These characteristics are then passed down to her teammates, making her and everyone else better. Some would call that a ‘coach's dream.’ Off the court, Allie is one of the top students in her class, as she is always striving to be the best person she can be.” — Chad Specht

Ellie Rickertsen

SCHOOL >> Northeast

GRADE >> Junior

POSITION >> Guard

ON THE COURT >> 11.5 points per game, 3.1 rebounds per game

COACH’S VIEW >> “Ellie has been a consistent scorer for us and also plays tremendous defense. Her confidence in her outside shot and her entire game since last year has been incredible.” — Johnny Driscoll

Taylor Veach

SCHOOL >> Central DeWitt

GRADE >> Junior

POSITION >> Forward

ON THE COURT >> 19.1 points per game, 6.1 rebounds per game, IPSWA All-State First Team selection, IGCA All-State First Team selection, IBCA All-Region selection

COACH’S VIEW >> “Every day, Taylor is committed to doing what she can to help her team win. Adversity has only made her stronger and more perseverant. She is extremely dedicated to being the best she can be — on and off the court. Not only is she an exceptional athlete and a top student, but Taylor is simply a great person who comes from a loving family. Her contagious personality and high-character traits are infectious, both of which help rally her teammates when in need.” — Chad Specht

Clinton Herald All-Area Girls Basketball Second Team

Natalie Butler, Junior — Central DeWitt

Makenzie Cooley, Senior — Clinton

Alexis Ehlers, Senior — Northeast

Emma Fowler, Senior — Northeast

Liv Johnson, Senior — Easton Valley

Talbot Kinney, Senior — Central DeWitt

Grace Pierce, Senior — Central DeWitt

