Anabel Blount
SCHOOL >> Prince of Peace
GRADE >> Senior
POSITION >> Guard
ON THE COURT >> 1,116 career points, 649 career rebounds. Tri-Rivers Conference East Player of the Year, East All-Conference First Team selection
COACH’S VIEW >> “As a ninth grader, I told her she has the potential of taking down many school records. Her work ethic and disdain of losing would push her to a very high level. She can run the point or play in the post when needed.” — Dave Nelson
Lilly Isenhour
SCHOOL >> Prince of Peace
GRADE >> Senior
POSITION >> Forward
ON THE COURT >> 11 points per game, 11.5 rebounds per game, 2.2 steals per game, Tri Rivers East All-Conference First Team selection
COACH’S VIEW >> “High basketball IQ and a true love of the game made her so valuable. As an eighth grader, she asked what she needed to do to be better than her three sisters that were really good. Talk is cheap, she meant every word.” — Dave Nelson
Allison Meadows
SCHOOL >> Central DeWitt
GRADE >> Junior
POSITION >> Guard
ON THE COURT >> 15.8 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game, 2.9 assists per game, 2.1 steals per game, IBCA All-Region selection, IPSWA All-State First Team selection
COACH’S VIEW >> “Allie has a very high motor with endless energy. It would be difficult to find someone else in our program who works harder than her. Allie's consistently-positive attitude drives her and those around her. And with that, she is not one to ever back down from a challenge. These characteristics are then passed down to her teammates, making her and everyone else better. Some would call that a ‘coach's dream.’ Off the court, Allie is one of the top students in her class, as she is always striving to be the best person she can be.” — Chad Specht
Ellie Rickertsen
SCHOOL >> Northeast
GRADE >> Junior
POSITION >> Guard
ON THE COURT >> 11.5 points per game, 3.1 rebounds per game
COACH’S VIEW >> “Ellie has been a consistent scorer for us and also plays tremendous defense. Her confidence in her outside shot and her entire game since last year has been incredible.” — Johnny Driscoll
Taylor Veach
SCHOOL >> Central DeWitt
GRADE >> Junior
POSITION >> Forward
ON THE COURT >> 19.1 points per game, 6.1 rebounds per game, IPSWA All-State First Team selection, IGCA All-State First Team selection, IBCA All-Region selection
COACH’S VIEW >> “Every day, Taylor is committed to doing what she can to help her team win. Adversity has only made her stronger and more perseverant. She is extremely dedicated to being the best she can be — on and off the court. Not only is she an exceptional athlete and a top student, but Taylor is simply a great person who comes from a loving family. Her contagious personality and high-character traits are infectious, both of which help rally her teammates when in need.” — Chad Specht
Clinton Herald All-Area Girls Basketball Second Team
Natalie Butler, Junior — Central DeWitt
Makenzie Cooley, Senior — Clinton
Alexis Ehlers, Senior — Northeast
Emma Fowler, Senior — Northeast
Liv Johnson, Senior — Easton Valley
Talbot Kinney, Senior — Central DeWitt
Grace Pierce, Senior — Central DeWitt
