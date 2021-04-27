FILE - In this Sept. 11, 1989, file photo, Washington Redskins' Gerald Riggs tries to break free from New York Giants' Greg Jackson, on ground, as Lawrence Taylor, right, moves in to cap the play during an NFL football game in Washington. Second pick became the prototype for the modern linebacker. Taylor revolutionized the sack with his arm chop that stripped the ball. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)