JOHNSTON, Ia. – Iowa Corn takes pride in sponsoring the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series™ to celebrate a great tradition, a great rivalry and great farmers across the state. It’s a tribute to the hardworking student athletes who inspire us with the work they do on and off the field and is an opportunity to showcase Iowa’s hardworking farmers who produce the more than 4,000 corn products that fuel our economy.
The Iowa Corn Growers Association® and the Iowa Corn Promotion Board® are honored to partner with Learfield on behalf of the University of Iowa and Iowa State University Athletic Departments for the title sponsorship of the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series™. The series is a year-long competition and tracks the head-to-head matchups in each sport with each victory earning points toward the overall series championship. You can catch the scores at iowacorn.org/cyhawk.
“Whether you are cheering for the Cyclones or the Hawkeyes, the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series is a great celebration for our state! Iowa’s corn farmers are proud sponsors of the rivalry fueling your drive to the game with Unleaded 88, and are part of your tailgate with corn-fed beef, pork, poultry and eggs,” says Stan Nelson, President of the Iowa Corn Promotion Board and a farmer from Des Moines County.
2023-24 SERIES SCHEDULE:
Women’s Soccer (8.24.23)
Women’s Volleyball (9.6.23)
Football (9.9.23)
Women’s Cross Country (11.10.23)
Men’s Cross Country (11.10.23)
Men’s Wrestling (TBD)
Men’s Basketball (12.7.23)
Women’s Basketball (TBD)
Women’s Swim & Dive (12.8.23)
Women’s Tennis (TBD)
Women’s Gymnastics (TBD)
Softball (TBD)
HISTORY: 2023 marks the 12th year of the competition between the Cyclone and Hawkeye Athletic Departments, which engages over 70% of Iowans who tune in to the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series™ football game every year. However, its bigger than just a game. Whether you cheer for the Hawkeyes or Cyclones, Iowa Corn farmers are united in their passion to provide nourishing food and clean-burning fuel for our state, country and world in a way that’s sustainable for years to come.
Official Terminology: The official trademarked name of the rivalry series between the University of Iowa and Iowa State University is the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series™ with a dash between Cy and Hawk. The hashtag for the game is #IACornCyHawk. Remember, the rivalry by any other name is not the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series™!
OFFICIAL LOGOS FOR USE: Click here to download the OFFICIAL Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series™ logo. If you have any questions about the use of the logo or need a brand standard guide please contact Leesha Zimmerman at ISU licensing or Dale Arens at Iowa licensing.
