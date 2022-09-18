FULTON - The Steamers picked up their first loss of the season on Saturday afternoon.
They hosted Muskegeon Catholic Central, a powerhouse school from Michigan and this one featured both defenses controlling the game. The weather played into the defense as it was pouring rain for most of the game.
The Steamers began with the ball but things did not go as planned as they went three and out to begin the game. This would be the first of many three and outs.
The Crusaders converted a huge third down conversion on a reverse sweep to the east side of the field to bring them to a first and goal from the two yard line. They punched it in from the one yard line and Crusaders jumped ahead 7-0.
This would be the final touchdown scored in the game and it came in the early parts of the first quarter.
The defensive battle began when the Crusaders stuffed the Steamers on fourth and one. However, the Steamers forced a fumble on the very next play and go the ball back.
Each team would throw an interception but the Steamers returned the ball to the nine yard line and settled for a field goal to make it 7-3.
Steamers Zane Pannell recovered his second fumble of the game on the next drive and the Steamers were able to get three more points out of it to go down 7-6.
This game went into the half with the same score.
The Crusaders and the Steamers continued their defensive battle for the rest of the way out. Neither team was able to make up much ground.
Late in the fourth quarter the Steamers had a chance for the go ahead field goal but it missed wide left. The pouring rain did not help their chances.
They had one more chance with under two minutes to go but they threw an interception and the Crusaders ran the clock out to pick up the win 7-6.
Each team was relatively similar in total yards but the Steamers had a more balanced approach while the Crusaders got it done on the ground.
The Steamers totaled 212 yards, 75 of them on the ground and 137 in the air.
Fulton will head to Lena-Winslow on Friday night where they battle the number one ranked Class 1A Panthers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.