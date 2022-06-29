The third annual Clinton Herald Athletic Performers of the Year (CHAPY) Awards are drawing close, and the finalist lists are set. 

The CHAPY Awards will finally have an in-person event to announce our winners and to honor all our finalists and their accomplishments throughout the 2021-2022 school year. The in-person event will be held on July 27 at Clinton High School with more information coming shortly. 

Finalists were chosen via nominations by coaches from the area, stats, and input from former Sports Editor Carie Kuehn and KROS's Gary Determan. 

At the event, each winner for each of our 33 major awards will be announced. 

For now, take a look at our 2021-2022 CHAPY finalists and their accomplishments as we get ready to celebrate the sports moments and athletes from our area:

FINALISTS 2021-2022

 

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

FINALISTS

KAITLYN KUHL, EASTON VALLEY, SENIOR 

  • Tri-Rivers Easton first team all-conference

  • Hitting efficiency of .210 with 278 total kills

  • Team leader in digs with 218 on the season

MAKAYLA HOWARD, CLINTON, JUNIOR 

  • Mississippi Athletic Conference first team all-conference

  • Team-high 271 season kills

  • Finished with 199 digs for the River Queens 

LILLY ISENHOUR, PRINCE OF PEACE, SENIOR

  • Tri-Rivers East first team all-conference 

  • Finished with 246 total kills as a middle hitter

  • Team leader in digs with 283 and blocks with 47

 

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

FINALISTS

ELAINA SCHROEDER, CENTRAL DEWITT, SENIOR

  • Finished with a team-high 209 season kills 

  • Had 70 blocks on the year and 152 total digs

  • Mississippi Athletic Conference honorable mention selection

AVA MORRIS, CENTRAL DEWITT, SENIOR

  • Had 164 total kills for the Sabers

  • Led the team with 21 digs from the back row, 57 total blocks

  • Mississippi Athletic Conference honorable mention selection

TEEGAN GERMANN, FULTON, SENIOR

  • Libero for the Steamers, running the back row and controlling most serve receives

  • Led the team with 324 digs, including a new record for single game (26)

  • Northwest Upstate Illini unanimous first-team pick

 

 

 

BOYS FOOTBALL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

FINALISTS 

JAI JENSEN, CLINTON, SENIOR

  • Three year starter for River Kings

  • 1799 passing yards for 17 touchdowns and 294 rushing 

  • 1109 punting yards on 30 punts, district Punter of the Year

  • Second team All-State selection

CONOR GRUVER, EASTON VALLEY, SENIOR

  • Led the state runner-up River Hawks’ offense

  • Competed 3255 passing yards for 56 touchdowns 

  • Most prolific passer in Easton Valley history

  • First team All-State selection 

 MIKE DELZELL, CAMANCHE, SENIOR

  • 1815 passing yards with 63% competition rate for 17 touchdowns

  • School record in passing touchdowns (37) and passing yards (3911)

  • First team All-District selection 

 

 

BOYS FOOTBALL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR 

FINALISTS 

ERIC KINKAID, CAMANCHE, SENIOR

  • Led the playoff-bound Storm with 78 tackles, 10 for a loss

  • Rushing leader with 861 yards on 160 carries

  • First team All-District selection

 HAYDEN FELKEY, EASTON VALLEY, JUNIOR

  • 131 total tackles on the season, 48 for a loss and 19 sacks

  • Led a shut-down defense for the state runner-up River Hawks

  • 1035 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns

  • First team All-State selection 

KEEGAN VANKAMPEN, FULTON, SENIOR

  • Led the Steamer defense to the state quarterfinals with 66 tackles

  • Finished with 14 tackles for a loss and one interception

  • 1054 yards on 160 carries with 19 touchdowns

  • IHSFCA first team All-State selection 

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE YEAR

FINALISTS 

MARCUS BLOUNT, PRINCE OF PEACE, JUNIOR

  • Third consecutive state appearances

  • Finished the Class 1A race in 17:31.20

  • Finished 28th in the field 

CARTER JARGO, NORTHEAST, JUNIOR

  • Made his first appearance at the state meet

  • Clocked in at 17:42.23

  • Finished 45th in the Class 2A race 

 AIDAN GRUVER, EASTON VALLEY, SENIOR

  • Made his third appearance at the state meet, while playing playoff football for the River Hawks 

  • Finished his senior race in 17:53

  • Finished 52nd in the Class 1A race

 

 

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE YEAR

FINALISTS 

CAMRYN SATTLER, CLINTON, SOPHOMORE

  • Made her second straight appearance at the state meet

  • Finished the race in 19:44.06

  • Finished 33rd in the Class 4A field 

 CENADY SOENKSEN, NORTHEAST, JUNIOR

  • Made her third consecutive appearance at the state meet

  • Clocked in at 20:48.86

  • Finished 47th in the Class 2A race 

 NATALIE KROGMAN, NORTHEAST, JUNIOR

  • Finished just two places shy of a state berth at districts

  • Ran a 21:11 at the state meet, 17th in the Class 2A district 

  • Competed with a talented group of Rebel girls who return a majority

BOYS WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

FINALISTS 

ERIC KINKAID, CAMANCHE, SENIOR

  • Class 2A 154-pound state champion

  • Made a comeback from injury, starting senior year three weeks before state

  • Finished with a record of 16-1 through senior year with just one medical forfeit

ROYCE BUTT, CENTRAL DEWITT, SOPHOMORE

  • Finished as a Class 2A state qualifier

  • Won his first round at 126-pounds at state before falling

  • Made a comeback from an ankle injury, finishing with a 12-5 record as a sophomore

ZANE PANNELL, FULTON, JUNIOR

  • Finished fifth at 170-pounds in Class 1A

  • First state appearance and only appearance for the Steamers

  • Finished with a record of 42-10

 

BOYS BOWLER OF THE YEAR

FINALISTS 

ELI HAACK, CENTRAL DEWITT, JUNIOR

  • Advanced to the state meet as an individual, finishing ninth 

  • Averaged 233 a game to lead the Sabers

 COOPER KOHL, CLINTON, JUNIOR

  • Part of the third place Clinton team, MAC bowler of the year

  • Averaged 218 to lead the River Kings

  • Advanced to the state meet as an individual, finishing in the top 8 roll-off

 CHARLIE PELHAM, CLINTON, FRESHMAN

  • Part of the third place Clinton team, second team all-conference in the MAC

  • Averaged 202 a game for the River Kings

  • Advanced to the state meet as an individual, finishing in the top 8 roll-off

 

 

GIRLS BOWLER OF THE YEAR

FINALISTS 

KENNADY BIGWOOD, CAMANCHE, SOPHOMORE

  • Won the Class 1A individual state title in the new roll off format

  •     Was a big help on the state place-winning Storm team

  • Averaged 192 for the Storm

MICHELLE STEWART, CAMANCHE, SENIOR

  •    Team leader for the state place-winning Storm team

  •        Averaged 208 a game

  • Was a top individual qualifier for the Storm, knocking down the most pins this season

ABBY NYLIN, CLINTON, FRESHMAN

  •    Made a big impact on the River Queen team, which returned to the state tournament

  •        Helped the River Queens qualify for the roll-offs as the five seed before falling in the quarterfinals 

  •   Averaged 187 a game to lead the River Queens 

 

 

BOYS BASKETBALL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

FINALISTS 

CAYDEN DEARDORFF, EASTON VALLEY, SENIOR

  • Tri-Rivers East Player of the Year recognition, first-team selection 

  • Averaged 16 points per game

  • Led with 7.5 rebounds a game, 1.5 blocks a game 

BROCK MASON, FULTON, SENIOR

  • Led a record-setting defense and offense for the Steamers

  • Finished with 4.5 assists a game, 6.2 points

  • Two stealers a game, three rebounds and often guarded the best player

ZANE WITT, CAMANCHE, JUNIOR

  • Finished with 15.5 points per game

  • Guarded the lane for the Storm, making 3 blocks a game and 8 rebounds

  • River Valley Conference Elite Team and first-team all-district 

 

 

BOYS BASKETBALL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

FINALISTS 

BAYLEN DAMHOFF, FULTON, SOPHOMORE

  • Led the Steamers with 18.7 points per game

  • Averaged 7 rebounds and a block to lead in both categories 

  •  Unanimous first-team all-conference pick

SHAWN GILBERT, CENTRAL DEWITT, SENIOR

  • Led the Sabers to a state runner-up season

  • Averaged 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks a game 

  • Finished with 23 points a game, including two games with over 40 points

  • Class 3A player of  the year

JAI JENSEN, CLINTON, SENIOR

  • Led the River Kings with 15.8 points a game

  • Averaged 5.5 rebounds and one steal in the MAC

  • Mississippi Athletic Conference second-team selection 

 

 

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

FINALISTS 

KAELYN GOODSMAN, PRINCE OF PEACE, SENIOR

  • Took on the point guard from almost every opponent

  • Averaged two steals a game and pulled down over five rebounds

 ALYSSA FOWLER, NORTHEAST, JUNIOR

  • Had 34 blocks on the year, 1.5 per game

  • Had 7 points a game and 6.3 rebounds to lead the Rebels

  • Averaged two steals a game

 TAYLOR VEACH, CENTRAL DEWITT, SENIOR

  • Class 4A first-team All-State selection

  • Had 16 blocks and 45 steals as a senior

  • Averaged 15 points a game and seven rebounds

 

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

FINALISTS 

EMMERSON CRIGGER, CAMANCHE, JUNIOR

  • Leading scorer for the Storm with 9.1 points per game

  • 49 threes, shooting 30% from three-point range

  • Two steals and four rebounds a game

 ALLIE MEADOWS, CENTRAL DEWITT, SENIOR

  • Class 4A second-team All-State selection

  • Leading scorer for state-bound Sabers, scoring 16 points per game

  • Finished with 129 threes and shot nearly 50 percent from three range

  • 53 steals and just 33 turnovers

LILLY ISENHOUR, PRINCE OF PEACE, SENIOR

  • Finished with 15.5 points a game

  • Led Irish with 12.5 rebounds a game, 3 steals and 3 assists

  • Hit both 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds her senior year

 

 

GIRLS TRACK RUNNER OF THE YEAR

FINALISTS 

ELLIE RICKERTSEN, NORTHEAST, SENIOR

  • Finished with two state titles for the second straight year in the 100 and 400-meter hurdles

  • Ran on the medaling Sprint Medley and 4x100 teams

  • Qualified for three events at Drake Relays 

KANIJAH ANGEL, CLINTON, SOPHOMORE

  • Qualified for the Drake Relays with the Clinton 4x100

  • Qualified for four events at the state meet: 100, 200, 4x100, 4x200

  • Placed sixth in 4A in the 100-meter dash with a 12.48 and 11th in 200 (26.30)

LAUREN MAHONEY, FULTON, SENIOR

  • Qualified for the state meet in four events: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 100

  • Ran on the school record and fifth place 4x200 team

  • Placed 7th in the 100-meter dash

ELLA BLINKINSOP, CAMANCHE, JUNIOR

  • Qualified for Drake Relays with the Camanche 4x100

  • Ran three events at state, the 100, 200 and 4x100

  • Finished just outside placing in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes

 

BOYS TRACK RUNNER OF THE YEAR

FINALISTS 

AIDAN GRUVER, EASTON VALLEY, SENIOR

  • Was the sole runner at state for the Easton Valley boys

  • Qualified in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes

  • Top ranked qualifier before a hamstring injury ended state runs

CALEB GRUHN, NORTHEAST, SENIOR

  • Ran two relays for the Rebels at the state meet

  • Team leader who anchored both the Sprint and Distance Medleys

  • Placed fifth with the Rebels in the Distance Medley

TRISTAN RHEINGANS, CENTRAL DEWITT, JUNIOR

  • Qualified in three events for the Sabers, the 100 and 400-meter hurdles and the Shuttle Hurdle Relay

  • Placed 5th in 3A in the 400-meter hurdles

ADDISON BINNIE, CLINTON, JUNIOR

  • Drake Relays qualifier with the Clinton 4x100

  • Qualified for two individual events at state, the 100 and 400-meter dashes

  • Finished 21st in the 400 (52.71) and 23rd in the 100 (12.04)

 

 

 

GIRLS TRACK FIELD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

FINALISTS 

SOREN MARICLE, CENTRAL DEWITT, JUNIOR

  • Drake Relays qualifier in the high jump for the Sabers

  • Earned a state title in Class 3A in the high jump

  • Cleared 5-06 for her first place finish at state

 ELIZABETH CHAMBERS, NORTHEAST, SENIOR

  • Drake Relays qualifier in the high jump for the Rebels

  • Finished 5th in Class 2A

  • Cleared 5-04 at state for her place 

LILLY ISENHOUR, PRINCE OF PEACE, SENIOR

  • State qualifier in both the discus and the shot put for Irish

  • Finished fifth in the discus in Class 1A with a throw of 121-04

  • Finished 10th in the shot put, just outside of the finals, with throw of 35-07.50

 GRACE SANDERSON, CAMANCHE, JUNIOR

  • Drake Relays qualifier in the long jump for the Storm

  • Qualifier in four events, long jump, high jump, 100 and 4x100

  • Finished 10th in the long jump (16-06.50) and 12th in the high jump (5-00)

 

 

BOYS TRACK FIELD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

FINALISTS 

AJAI RUSSELL, CLINTON JUNIOR

  • Drake Relays qualifier for the River Kings in the discus

  • State qualifier in the discus

  • Finished 16th in 4A discus with a 148-02 

 DAKEN PESSMAN, FULTON, JUNIOR

  • State qualifier for the Steamers in the triple jump

  • Jumped 12.55-meters to qualify for the first time

  • Finished just outside the top 20 in the state

KEEGAN KRAUSE, CLINTON, SENIOR

  • State qualifier for the River Kings in both the shot put and discus

  • Finished 13th in the 4A discus throw with a 153-08

  • Finished 21st in the 4A shot put with a throw of 45-10

RELAY TEAM OF THE YEAR

FINALISTS

NORTHEAST BOYS DISTANCE MEDLEY

  • Talib Bird, Jimmy Weispfening, Carter Jargo, Caleb Gruhn

  • Impressive finish at the district meet to qualify for state

  • Fifth place finish in Class 2A

NORTHEAST GIRLS 4X100

  • Paige Holst, Madison Tarr, Ellie Rickertsen, Alyssa Fowler

  • Fourth place finish at state, highest placing girls’ relay at 51.07

  • Drake Relays qualifying relay

 FULTON GIRLS 4X200

  • Abbigail Thyne, Mikayla Gazo, Lauren Mahoney, Annaka Hackett 

  • Fifth place finish at the state meet

  • Set new school record at 1:45.96

 CLINTON GIRLS 4X100

  • Drake Relays qualifying relay

  • State qualifier, finishing 13th in Class 4A

  • Marked the program’s second fastest time 

 

 

BOYS/GIRLS SWIMMER OF THE YEAR

FINALISTS 

CALEB DORNBUSH, CLINTON, SOPHOMORE

  • Led the River King team in 11 of the 15 categories
  • Swam on Clinton's three fastest relays and score the most team points this season
  • Finished just short of the podium at the district meet, the highest Clinton finish

KATHERINE HENSON, MORRISON, SENIOR

  • Four year varsity swimmer and team co-captain
  • Broke the school record in the 100-meter breaststroke with 1:10.44
  • All-conference swimmer in multiple events

 

BOYS GOLFER OF THE YEAR

FINALISTS 

ZACH ERWIN, CAMANCHE, SNEIOR

  • Ended senior year in the district meet, qualifying with an 83 at the Monticello sectional

  • First Camanche golfer to move on in the postseason in five years
  • River Valley Conference honorable mention with an 88 at the conference meet

 IAN WIEBENGA, FULTON, SENIOR

  • Ended his senior season at Sectionals

  • NUIC 1st Team All-Conference, Conference Champion

  • Averaged 78.5 on 18-holes and was the meet medalist 10 times as a senior

JAIDEN BUSSE, CLINTON, SENIOR

  • Lowest scorer for the River Kings

  • Averaged 101 on 18-holes with a low of 94

  • Team leader according to coach Jason McEwen 

 

 

 

GIRLS GOLFER OF THE YEAR

FINALISTS 

KAITLYN KUHL, EASTON VALLEY, SENIOR

  • Moved on in the postseason as an individual for the River Hawks

  • Shot a 105 and finished 19th at the Wapello Regional

  • Shot a 101 for her low 18-hole and a 49 for her low 9-hole as a senior

PAYTON PASAKARIS, CLINTON, SENIOR

  • Lowest scorer for the River Queens

ANNA HURNING, CENTRAL DEWITT, JUNIOR

  • Local state qualifier

  • Finished seconds at the Class 3A regional at Clear Creek Amana

  • Shot an 86 for her 18-hole low, and a 43 for her 9-hole low on the season

 

 

BOYS TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

FINALISTS 

LUCAS GOBLE, CAMANCHE, SENIOR

  • No. 1 player for the Storm

  • State qualifier with the No. 1 doubles team (with Chase Sbertoli)

  • 9-2 singles record and 15-2 doubles record

 BRODY MANEMANN, CLINTON, SENIOR

  • No. 1 player for the River Kings 

  • Was on the 16-3 No. 1 double team (with teammate Blake Haskell)
  • Team captain and leader of a young River King squad 

 CHASE SBERTOLI, CAMANCHE, SENIOR

  • No. 2 player for the Storm

  • State qualifier with the No. 1 double team (with Lucas Goble)

  • 802 singles record and 15-2 doubles record 

 

 

GIRLS TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

FINALISTS 

ABBY STRUBLE, CLINTON, SENIOR

  • No. 1 singles player for the River Queens

  • Finished with a singles record of

  • Qualified for the state doubles tournament with partner Abby Struble and finished 

 ANNA CURRENT, CLINTON, JUNIOR

  • No. 2 singles player for the River Queens

  • Finished with a singles record of

  • Qualified for the state doubles tournament with partner Abby Struble and finished 

ELISE DAVISON, CAMANCHE, JUNIOR

  • No. 1 singles player for the Storm

  • Qualified for the state singles tournament, finishing ninth 

  • Finished with a singles record of 14-4

 

BOYS BASKETBALL FIELD PLAYER OF THE YEAR

FINALISTS 

DREW DYKSTRA, FULTON, SENIOR

  • 93 Strikeouts in 43 innings pitched
  • Allowed only four earned runs all season while walking just 7 batters
  • Won six of his 8 starts while collecting a .651 ERA

ZACH ERWIN, CAMANCHE, SENIOR

  • 3.32 ERA in nine games played this season
  • 33 strikeouts in 31.2 innings pitched 

NOAH THEIN, CENTRAL DEWITT, SENIOR 

  • 2.12 ERA in 36.1 innings pitched this season 
  • Has appeared in eight games this season allowing 11 earned runs
  • Held opponents to a .199 batting average

GIRLS SOFTBALL FIELD PLAYER OF THE YEAR

FINALISTS 

MADISON KLUEVER, NORTHEAST, SOPHOMORE

  • 123 strikeouts in 110.2 innings pitched
  • Has a 1.08 ERA through 19 games played this year
  • A 14-4 record while holding opponents to a .165 batting average

TEEGAN GERMANN, FULTON, SENIOR

  • 4.60 ERA in 15 appearances on the season
  • Allowed 30 earned runs in 45.2 innings pitched while striking out 35 batters

GIRLS SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR

FINALISTS 

AVERY DOHRN, CLINTON, JUNIOR

  • Had the most assists for the River Queens this season with five
  • Scored twice her junior year
  • Helped the Queens in the midfield 

VERONICA RAMIREZ, CLINTON, JUNIOR

  • Led the River Queens with seven goals and three assists
  • Finished with a 50% shot on goal percentage
  • Team leader for the River Queens 

EMMAGRACE HARTMAN, CENTRAL DEWITT, JUNIOR

  •  Score seven times for the Sabers, with one assists
  • Had a 100% shot on goal percentage
  • Led the team with 30 total shots

BOYS SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR

FINALISTS 

MARCUS BLOUNT, PRINCE OF PEACE, JUNIOR

  • Led the Irish to their first 1A substate appearance
  • Finished with 32 goals on the year and 19 assists 
  • Led with a 45.7% shot on goal percentage, finishing with an 83 point season

JUAN ANGUIANO, CLINTON, SENIOR

  • Leading goal scorer for the River Kings with 14 this season
  • Finished with four assists
  • Had a 42.4% shot on goal percentage and 25.9% shot percentage

BRODY PROCTOR, CENTRAL DEWITT, JUNIOR

  • Made 230 saves this season for the Sabers
  • Finished with a 74.7 save percentage
  • player1177 minutes his junior year, allowing 78 goals 

 

BOYS BASEBALL BATTER OF THE YEAR

FINALISTS

MIKE DELZELL

  • Leads the team with .387 batting average and a .645 slugging percentage
  • He has driven in 13 runs and has nine extra base hits on the season

DREW DYKSTRA 

  • Dykstra led the Steamers with a .500 batting average and .590 on base percentage
  • He had 34 hits in his 68 at bats with 14 of them being for extra bases 
  • He also had 17 RBIs with a 1.429 OPS

JAI JENSEN

  • In his 24 games this season Jensen has a .427 batting average, paired with a .659 slugging percentage
  • Jensen has 30 RBIs to lead the team
  • He has struck out only seven times in 82 at bats

GIRLS SOFTBALL BATTER OF THE YEAR

FINALISTS 

MADYSON LUSKEY, FULTON, SOPHOMORE

  • In her sophomore season Luskey led the Steamers with a .484 batting average
  • She had two homeruns on the season and had an OPS of 1.174

DREW ANDERSON, CENTRAL DEWITT, SENIOR

  • Anderson has proved to be a leader for this Saber squad, leading the team with a batting average of .375
  • She leads the team with 23 RBIs, nine doubles and a home run

BRYNNLIN KROYMANN, NORTHEAST, SENIOR

  • In 102 at bats, Kroymann has 51 hits for an even .500 batting average
  • She has 19 RBIS including two homeruns and 15 doubles
  • Kroymann has shown the power with a .706 slugging percentage

TEAM OF THE YEAR

FINALISTS 

  1.  Fulton boys’ basketball

  2. Central DeWitt boys’ basketball

  3.  Easton Valley football

  4.  Clinton girls’ tennis

  5. Northeast girls’ track and field 

  6. Fulton baseball 

  7. Camanche girls’ bowling

 

 

 

 

COACH OF THE YEAR

FINALISTS 

  1.  Tony Johnson, Easton Valley football

  2.  RJ Coffey, Fulton boys basketball

  3.  Marty Marshall, Central DeWitt boys basketball

  4. Shaun Hartman, Clinton bowling

  5. David Moore, Central DeWitt girls’ tennis

  6. Brent Dykstra, Fulton baseball 

  7. Tony Steen, Clinton girls track and field

  8. Michael Davis, Prince of Peace boys’ soccer

 

 

 

MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR 

MICHAEL DELZELL, CAMANCHE, SENIOR

  • Four-sport athlete for Camanche
  • Quarterback, throwing 17 touchdowns and setting two new career records
  • Guard for conference co-champion basketball team, averaging 8.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists
  • Drake Relays qualifier on 4x100 Relay
  • Baseball player, currently with a 1.91 ERA 

AIDAN GRUVER, EASTON VALLEY, SENIOR

  • Five-sport athlete for Easton Valley
  • State cross country qualifier
  • Wide Receiver for state runner-up football team with 30 receptions this season
  • Guard on the conference champion basketball team, averaging 6 points, 1.5 steals and 2 assists
  • State track qualifier in three individual events with top qualifying times
  • Baseball player

JAI JENSEN, CLINTON, SENIOR

  • Four-sport athlete for Clinton
  • Quarterback, accumulating 1799 passing yards and 400 rushing, along with District Punter of the Year
  • Leading scorer on the basketball team, averaging 15.8 points a game and 5.5 rebounds
  • Drake Relays qualifier with 4x100 Relay
  • One of the top batters for the River Kings on the diamond 

CADE HUGHES, NORTHEAST, SENIOR

  • Four-sport athlete for Northeast
  • Top receiver in football with 42 catches and 655 yards, plus leading the team with 60 tackles
  • Averaged 12 points a contest and 33% from three-point tange for the substaate bound Rebels' basketball team
  • State track qualifier and Drake Relays qualifier
  • Baseball player, currently leading the Rebels in hits and RBIs

 

 

 

FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

FINALISTS 

ELLIE RICKERTSEN, NORTHEAST, SENIOR

  •  Two sport athlete for Northeast
  • Drake and state track qualifier
  • State track champion in two individual events, along with a fourth place relay
  • Became the sixth ever girl to win the two hurdle events at state two consecutive years
  • Also played volleyball for the Rebels 

 

LILLY ISENHOUR, PRINCE OF PEACE, SENIOR

  •  Three-sport athlete for Prince of Peace
  • Finished with 246 kills, 286 digs and 47 blocks for the Irish on the volleyball court
  • Averaged 15.5 points and 12.5 rebounds a game in basketball, breaking 1,000 career points and rebounds her senior year
  • State qualifier in both the shotput and discus, finishing fifth in the latter event

 

ALLIE MEADOWS, CENTRAL DEWITT, SENIOR

  •  Three-sport athlete for Central DeWitt
  • Basketball standout, leading the Sabers to state again with 16 points a game, 53 assists and just 33 turnovers
  • All-State selection
  • Leading the team with 353 assists while adding 128 digs on a substate bound volleyball team
  • State track qualifier in the open 400-meter run

 

 

 

