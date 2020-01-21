CLINTON – For 24 minutes, the Clinton River Kings played like they could beat a No. 3 ranked Davenport Assumption team on Tuesday night.
And for eight minutes, they didn’t.
Those eight minutes let the Knights run to a 19-point lead that they didn’t relinquish the rest of the game, and the River Kings fell 68-48 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference matchup on their home court.
Coach Troy Ersland knew that Davenport Assumption’s Sean Peeters was going to be hard to handle. The forward ended up with 27 points, multiple coming off of offensive rebounds and fouls.
“We were trying to double team him but he’s on a different level,” Ersland said. “His off season surgery really helped him and he does some things you can’t really practice defending against in practice.”
The River Kings were out-rebounded the whole night with the Knights holding a serious size advantage. In all, Davenport Assumption converted on seven of those offensive boards.
“We work on rebounding and emphasize rebounding,” Ersland said. “It’s hard because from a coaching standpoint, you want them to take what they do in practice and translate it into a game. It’s something we’ll keep working on and keep battling.
“What we really need to do is move guys back, instead of just turning into a guy and expecting that.”
From the get go, the River Kings looked sharp. Their zone was pushing the Knights out to the perimeter and doing it’s best to collapse on Peeters when he got the ball at the post.
Plus, their shots were falling. Their offense looked good, with both outside shots and drives ending up in the Kings’ favor.
They attribute part of that to more discipline with the basketball. They’ve had closer to 30 turnovers at times throughout the season, but ended up with less than 15 on the night.
“We’ve done a lot better job of taking care of the basketball,” Ersland said. “That’s the guys working hard on that in practice. We’ve been putting them in situations where they go 1-on-2 pressure situations ... it comes with experience.”
The River Kings were trailing by just five after the first quarter. Taylon Hayes nailed a three-point shot and put in a bucket off drive, but then the offense went cold. A couple of big outside shot by the Knights and they took a 37-28 lead.
The third quarter was what sank the Kings. Clinton went just 2-for-14 from the field, never making it to the free throw line. That included multiple drives and shots from the lane that just never found the rim.
“That third quarter killed us,” Ersland said. “We didn’t necessarily play bad in the third quarter. We missed five or six around the rim that just didn’t drop.”
Max Holy and Taylon Hayes led the scoring, both finishing in double digits.
“We’ve got guys who are just still a little hesitant for whatever reason,” Ersland said. “We just have to keep stressing to them to be aggressive.”
They watched the lead go from manageable to double-digits in not time, and went into the fourth quarter down 51-32. They got as close as 14 in the final minutes, but the Knights pulled their lead away again before the end.
The River Kings fall to 1-9 on the season but have two winnable games coming up. They play at Muscatine on Friday, and their sole win of the season was against the Muskies earlier. They then travel to Maquoketa on Saturday to take on the 2-win Cardinals.
“I told them, I’m proud of their effort and persistence to get better,” Ersland said. “We have two more chances to compete and if we play like this, we’ll see what happens.”
