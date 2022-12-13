CLINTON - The River Kings struggled to produce in the third quarter on Tuesday night as they fell to Assumption, 58-47.
The Knights opened up the game with a three pointer to give them an early lead. Kinnick Belitz put the River Kings on the board with a two pointer to make it a 3-2 game early.
DeAndre Smith was able to get a layup to fall and Clinton took their first lead of the game, 8-7. However, the Knights hit a three and took the lead, 10-8 heading into the second quarter.
Smith opened up the quarter with a three pointer of his own to give the River Kings the lead back. Lucas Weiner added a three as well to give Clinton a four point lead, 14-10.
The River Kings missed four straight free throws before Kinnick Belitz was able to get a transition layup to go to put Clinton up 16-14. Weiner hit a three to elevate the lead to three and the River Kings took a 21-18 lead heading into halftime.
The River Kings started the third quarter off on the right foot, getting a couple of baskets from Darius Lomax and Belitz to build the lead to five, 25-20.
Things quickly took a turn in favor of the Knights because their full court press completely shut down the River Kings. Assumption turned their five point deficit into a 13 point lead after going on an 18-0 run to put them up 38-25.
The drought finally ended with two free throws by Smith and then Isaac Huizenga added a layup to make it a 42-29 game heading into the fourth quarter.
Weiner and Huizenga each got layups to drop early on in the quarter to drop their deficit to nine. However, the Knights offense began to match every move the River Kings made and Clinton could not overcome their deficit. The Knights picked up the win, 58-47 to move to 3-1 on the year. Clinton moves to 0-5 on the year.
Weiner led the River Kings with 16 points while Smith added 11 points of his own.
The River Kings will be back in action on Friday night at Davenport North at 7:30 p.m.
