MAQUOKETA — Easton Valley coach Dan Beck can do a lot of things.
However hard he might try, though, he can’t coach height.
That’s what he told junior Cayden Deardorff.
“I told him yesterday, ‘I can’t teach our other kids to be 6’7”, so you need to quit missing shots because you’re short on them and fading back,’” Beck said. “I thought we just needed more effort, effort, effort from him. Talent-wise, he’s got it and he’s improved a lot since last year.”
Deardorff hit a couple of big momentum-boosting shots and Easton Valley defeated New London 61-43 in Class 1A Substate 4 Championship Saturday at Maquoketa High School, qualifying for the 2021 IHSAA State Tournament.
“This is amazing,” EV senior Porter Fuegen said. “Being so close in football the last two years and basketball last year, and then this year, to finally punch it home and make it out to the state tournament — it’s a dream come true.”
The River Hawks avenge a loss to Edgewood-Colesburg in a Class 1A Substate 3 Semifinal last year.
With two minutes to go in the third quarter, Deardorff hit a 3-pointer that made the EV faithful — rather impressive crowd for a neutral-site game — go crazy.
“That was a really good feeling to hit that,” Deardorff said. “We really needed that and it just felt good to hit that one.”
That made it 39-26 River Hawks. They got a steal on defense which led to a layup from Fuegen to close out the quarter, the momentum firmly on Easton Valley’s side.
New London opened the final frame with a couple 3-pointers, but a tough and-one layup from EV senior Kaleb Cornilsen stole the momentum back permanently for the River Hawks.
“I came in and I knew I was just going to have to make moves and get offensive rebounds,” Cornilsen said. “Nothing against (New London), but they just kind of stood there. You didn’t have to make much of a move and you were there.”
Beck said his players make it easy on him. Maybe he can’t coach someone to be taller, but the River Hawks luckily don’t need too much help there.
“Kaleb especially is just relentless to the ball,” Beck said. “Carson (Fuegen), Porter — those three guys really make us go. The other guys compliment them well. It’s just a fun team to coach.”
Deardorff and Porter Fuegen made back-to-back baskets after the Cornilsen and-one to help ensure the River Hawks would be going on to take the win.
“We knew that they were a younger team, so we were going to come in and try and hit them in the mouth right off the bat, and that’s what we did,” Fuegen said. “We just played physical the whole game and took over.”
Fuegen said the win was a year in the making.
“Coming off last year, we had a super great group of seniors that had a really great season,” Porter Fuegen said. “We wanted to come in and prove that we could do the same thing with a young group of guys and I think we did that.”
Even though it was a new group for the River Hawks this year, Cornilsen never had any doubts.
“Even though we didn’t play together last year, it’s small-town Iowa — we’re all friends, we all play together all the time,” Cornilsen said.
Later in the fourth and New London’s chances coming increasingly more slim, Deardorff snuck behind the Tigers’ defense and threw down a dunk, again sparking the EV faithful.
“They didn’t even see me,” Deardorff said. “I was like, ‘Screw it, I’m going for it.’ It got the crowd nice and loud, so that was fun.”
Porter Fuegen said the crowd was instrumental to the win.
“That’s a huge motivation booster to finally get some fans in the stands after most of the season, not having a whole lot,” Fuegen said. “Having the whole student section was a huge momentum swing for sure.”
Beck said after December, it became apparent just how good the River Hawks might be.
“To come back with only one returning starter and have an undefeated season — we knew we were going to face some tough competition in December particularly,” Beck said. “Once we got a few of those out of the way, I felt really good about our chances of running the table during the season and hopefully we can just keep it going.”
He also credited the River Hawks with taking out three of New London’s best players.
“I thought we did a really good job of taking their three best players out of their normal game and turned them into average games for them,” Beck said. “(Blaise Porter, Devin Swanson and Kade Benjamin) are just unbelievable talents. I can’t give our kids enough credit for the way they played those three guys.”
Now sitting at 22-0, the River Hawks’ goal is to win.
Just what they’ve done all season.
“Just keep winning,” Fuegen said. “Just go as far as we can. We have no expectation, so if we can just keep winning, that’d be huge.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.