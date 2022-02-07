It's another week of the winter sports season, and our local teams are starting to make their final pushes towards each of their postseasons.
What we're watching:
We'll have summaries and recaps from basketball Monday and Tuesday - most of our teams are on the road. Camanche has a big rematch with a ranked-Monticello squad Tuesday, No. 7 Easton Valley boys are going for another conference title, and No. 3 Fulton aims to stay undefeated in their conference.
Wednesday we'll see the Fulton boys in action, while Thursday we'll get to see some action on the lanes for RVC bowling in Camanche.
Friday night we're heading to DeWitt to see the River Kings and Queens take on the Sabers in their second matchup this season.
Saturday our wrestlers take to the mats to try to qualify for state. We'll be at North Scott to watch the River Kings while keeping tabs on the 2A district in Maquoketa.
Plus - happy postseason! IGHSAU regional play kicks off this week. Thursday both Easton Valley and Prince of Peace girls take on their Round 1 opponents - we'll head to The Joe to catch up with the Irish.
What we're writing about:
Definitely wrestling. We'll be leading up to state-qualifying district meets with some stories about our local grapplers. We'll talk to the Jennings brothers from the River Kings, talk to Zane Pannell from Fulton about his season, and take a look at the loaded Central DeWitt team and how they've progressed.
We have some underclassmen in the area making big impacts on the basketball court. They'll get some print time before the week's over.
Bowlers are working on their final tune-ups before state-qualifying. We'll take a look at Camanche's dominant girls' season and the Clinton state-hopefuls.
Out of the high school talk, Del Sol Boxing brought home a national champion this weekend. The LumberKings are also prepping for the 2022 season and they're looking for some housing help before the players get to take to the field.
What we're looking forward to:
Postseason is always a blast. We have some talented wrestlers looking for those state berths and then we'll get to see a few of them next week in Des Moines.
With regional play starting and boys districts right around the corner, we have plenty of teams who could make a push towards Des Moines, too.
Next week will be a big one for our bowlers. Clinton, Camanche and Dewitt will all take their try at getting teams to Cadillac Lanes for a go at a state trophy. Clinton heads to Cedar Rapids, DeWitt to West Delaware and Camanche will host their own state qualifier. There's a new format - we'll break it down within the week.
And...
As always, you can find the local sports schedules on the scoreboard on Page B2.
If you ever have story suggestions or concerns, feel free to email me at ckuehn@clintonherald.com
