CLINTON – Central DeWitt made ten threes in route to defeating Clinton 61-36 on Thursday night.
The tone was set early as EmmaGrace Hartman nailed two threes within the first minute of the game to open up the scoring, 6-0.
Everything was working well for the Sabers in this one as Lauren Walker was able to get a nice transition bucket. Reagan Hofer hit another three for the Sabers and Clinton head coach Cathy Marx called a timeout.
The Sabers would go up 13-0 before the River Queens scored their first point. Junior Alex Tucker made two free throws for Clinton and those would be their only points of the quarter.
The Sabers closed out the first quarter on top 20-2. The River Queens scored first in the second quarter with Kanijah Angel making two free throws.
However, the Sabers answered right back with a three from Hofer to make it 23-4.
Emma Riesen made the first field goal for the River Queens, making a shallow jumper. Angel followed her up with a three pointer to pull back within 14 points.
Turnovers began to be costly for Clinton and the Sabers started to score in transition. Back to back transition layups forced Clinton to burn their second timeout down 29-9.
Walker got a layup to go and then made a pair of free throws on the next possession to give her 11 points in the first half. The Sabers held a 37-12 lead going into halftime.
Veronica Ramirez made a layup to open the second half for the River Queens. Hartman answered for the Sabers, once again hitting a three to make it 40-14.
Walker added a few more points, making a layup and a couple of free throws. Angel hit another three for Clinton to make it 44-17.
The Sabers were in complete control at the end of the third quarter as they led 51-22.
It was more of the same in the fourth quarter as the Sabers cruised past Clinton, 61-36.
Walker led the Sabers with 15 points while Hartman and freshman Ava Putman each had nine.
Angel led Clinton with ten points. Ramirez and Tucker were right behind her with eight points of their own.
The River Queens move to 0-3 and will play again next Tuesday against Davenport West.
Central DeWitt is now 2-0 and will take on Davenport Central on Tuesday.
