CLINTON, Iowa - The Clinton LumberKings (12-12) lost 11-4 to the Thrillville Thrillbillies (16-6) in a two game sweep at NelsonCorp Field. For the first time this season the LumberKings were swept by all teams in the home stand. Losing a doubleheader against the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp followed by tonight's completion of the two game sweep from Thrillville.
Thrillville scored first on a solo home run by Jackson Cook in the top of the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. They would score two more runs in the top of the fourth on a RBI triple by Cameron Hill and a RBI ground out to take a 3-0 lead.
The LumberKings responded with a RBI single by Will MacLean to cut the lead to 3-1. That lead would increase as Thrillville scored in the fifth and seventh innings.
Thrillville scored on a grand slam by Hill, followed by a RBI sac fly later in the inning to take a 8-1 lead. In the seventh inning the Thrillbillies would score again with an RBI single by Jackson Lindsey and a two RBI single by Bryson Arnette to take a 11-1 lead.
The LumberKings would make a last minute effort in the late innings with a sac fly RBI in the seventh with an RBI single by Paul Vossen and a sac fly RBI by Jeremy Conforti in the eighth to cut the lead down to 11-4. However, it wouldnt be enough to come back from Thrillville's double digit score.
Thrillville's starter Tyler Yotkewich would earn his second win of the season throwing six innings allowing three hits, one run, earned, one walk and striking out five LumberKings.
Clinton's starter, Mason Behn, took his second loss of the season after pitching four innings, allowing six hits, three runs, all earned, three walks and four strikeouts.
The LumberKings are off on Sunday and will travel to Illinois Valley for another doubleheader in Peru, IL. Game one is set to start at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.