CAMANCHE – Easton Valley traveled to Camanche in a battle that saw the Storm take a large lead early. However, this didn’t last long as thunderstorms ended this game in the bottom of the fourth inning with Camanche leading 11-2. The game did not count as a win for either team.
Camanche head coach Darryl Cochran and his team were coming off of a doubleheader sweep against Bellevue on Monday night that moved him to number one all time in wins at Camanche.
“I got to give credit to all my coaching staff and all my players, parents and the fans. Without them I couldn’t have done it.” Cochran commented.
Baseball was still played as Ethan Schultz was on the mound for the Storm, pitching a perfect three up, three down first inning.
A leadoff walk started the offensive side of things for the Storm. A stolen base set up an RBI ground rule double for Mike Delzell. Zach Erwin followed that up with an RBI single to make it a two run advantage.
Two walks loaded the bases with one out before a grand slam broke this one open early, giving the Storm a 6-0 lead. A hit batter and an error gave the Storm two more base runners with just one out still. Tucker Dickherber got on with an RBI single up the middle to add to the lead. Delzell capped the scoring off with a sacrifice fly to make it 8-0.
“It was nice. We’ve been hitting the ball really well,” Cochran said. “We were up in Bellevue the other night and put up 18 runs in both games and we were on track for that again tonight”
The second inning flew by as neither team got on base, sending it to the third inning.
A one out single got the River Hawks their first base runner of the night, poking one out to shallow center field. Pitcher Aidan Gruver helped himself out, hitting a home run out to the scoreboard in left to cut into the lead and make it a 8-2 game.
A one out walk and a bunt single gave the Storm two runners in the bottom of the third. A ground ball scored another run for a 9-2 Storm lead.
The River Hawks had two runners in scoring position in the fourth, but were unable to produce as they stranded both of the runners.
The bottom of the fourth was more offense from the Storm with Delzell doubling to lead off. A walk and then a single to right by Erwin scored two to make it an 11-2 game with nobody out. The Storm looked like they could blow this one open even further but that’s when the lightning rolled in.
After 20 minutes of delays, the teams called the game and neither team picked up a win. The Storm left two on with nobody out and will be back in action on Wednesday night against Mid-Prairie at 7 p.m.
