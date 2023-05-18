DES MOINES - The IHSAA and IGHSAU 2023 Track & Field State meet is underway at Drake Stadium on Thursday afternoon.
Clinton's Ajai Russell took fifth in the Class 4A discus throw, launching his discus 165 ft, 11 inches on his very first throw. His next five throws all were fouls as he tried to set the bar even higher but his initial throw was good enough for the fifth spot in his class.
"It was honestly instant relief. I knew right away that I was onto finals so it kind of took that pressure off of me. I was gunning for that [the school record] the rest of the way," Russell said. "It feels good. Every meet honestly has been first or second place so I was hoping to surprise some people and get first but I came in fifth."
Sarah Moeller highlighted Class 1A shot put, placing sixth with a throw of 37 ft, six inches. That was her first throw of the day that propelled her right near the top.
"It was good. I was a little nervous but I knew I wanted to start off strong and that throw was really good," Moeller said. "I improved from last year where I finished seventh but I was able to come in and give my best."
The senior from Prince of Peace was able to get a medal out of the shot put event and will look to add another one Friday in the discus.
"I'm very excited. I've been having good practices. I need to get some speed but I'm really excited to compete," Moeller said.
Easton Valley's Charlie Simpson competed in the Class 1A long jump on Thursday morning, placing 21st with a jump of 19 ft, 1.25 inches. That is the lone event for the senior as he finishes out his high school career.
Clinton's Camryn Sattler battled in the 3000 meter run, running a time of 10:45.37 to finish in 15th in the event. The junior will compete in the distance medley on Friday morning.
In the Class 4A 200 M dash, Clinton's Kanijah Angel and Quinn Nielsen finished in 17th and 24th respectively to miss the finals cut. Angel ran a time of 26.16 seconds while Nielsen ran a time of 27.07 seconds.
Angel was not done yet as she qualified for the finals in the 100 M dash. She took third in the preliminaries with a time of 12.44 seconds. She will compete Saturday afternoon in Class 4A finals. Her teammate Hannah Malli ran a time of 13.21 to place 23rd in the event as well.
Finally for Clinton, freshman Elle Lonergan cleared four ft, ten inches to tie for 19th place on the day.
This story will update as the day goes on.
