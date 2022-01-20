CLINTON – The Clinton swimmers competed at home on Thursday night, falling to Bettendorf 116-49 in varsity swimming action.
The Clinton swim team is working their way through a tough patch of the season, having to take some time off around the new year thanks to illness and COVID-19. Head coach Albert Hayton recognizes the adversity and the toll it’s taken on their physical strength in the water.
“Exhausted, mentally,” Hayton said. “I don’t know if everyone else has had it but we had COVID stuff go through and we didn’t want people sick for the holidays. I don’t want to say we’re behind – those who are working hard are seeing what we want. We’ll have to see where we’re at at the end.”
Along with all the switches to the schedule and the unexpected practice break, there was a period of time where Hayton himself was not around as he dealt with a family death.
Pair that with the flu season and it’s been an obstacle-filled year for the River Kings.
“Last year, everyone was wearing masks,” Hayton said. “Things got relaxed this year, so there was a little more flu and other stuff going around. They’ve had to adapt a lot. Hopefully, they’ve learned to adapt to what we’re doing and know that sometimes there’s going to a curveball thrown at you.”
Still, Hayton saw some performances that impressed him on Thursday night as the swimmers work their way through the last weeks of the season.
“We had some good swims,” Hayton said. “You can tell who is tired and who is not. You can always see those who aren’t necessarily in the best shape or are a little under the weather near the end of the meet. Overall, it was a good job tonight.”
Some of the closer finishes of the night came off of relays. The 200-Yard Medley Relay, made up of Caleb Dornbush, Conner Sattler, Brian Unke and Paul Duray, finished in second place and was just six seconds behind the Bulldog team.
Sattler and Unke paired up with Jack Pelham and Merick Still in the 200-Yard Freestyle Relay for another second place finish, and Dornbush, Unke, Sattler and Duray capped the meet with a silver in the 400-Yard Freestyle Relay, clocking in at 4:04.61.
Jack Pelham got a runner-up finish individually with his performance in the 100-Yard Breaststroke, touching the wall at 1:21.05. Paul Duray also got a second place, finishing the 500-Yard Freestyle in 6:50.2.
The swimmers are trying to hit their peak physical form in the next week despite the adversity they’ve faced this season. They’ll start tapering off the conditioning and get ready for the state-qualifying meet up in the Dubuque.
“It’s the first time not with all the MAC schools, which is kind of weird,” Hayton said. “It’s too early to tell, but those who are working hard will see the results like we always do.”
Clinton swims again Saturday morning, traveling to Burlington for an invitational.
IRISH EDGED OUT BY WARRIORS IN VARSTIY SWEEP
CLINTON – Both the Prince of Peace varsity teams lost close games Thursday night, falling to Calamus-Wheatland at home.
The girls (8-6) lost 44-40 to the Tri-Rivers East conference-leading Warriors.
The boys (1-13) were ousted 45-42 to cap off the night.
The Irish are back in action on Friday night, traveling to Cedar Valley Christian to continue Tri-Rivers Conference action.
FULTON WINS ON SENIOR NIGHT
FULTON, Ill. – The No. 3 Fulton boys basketball team picked up a monster victory to send their seniors out, beating Ashton-Franklin Center 83-18 on Senior Night.
The Steamers honored Brock Mason, Ian Wiebenga, Patrick Lower, Jake Jones, Joey Huizenga and Drew Dykstra. Head coach RJ Coffey tweeted after the game “Can’t say enough about our 6 seniors ... Appreciated everything they have done for our program.”
Baylen Damhoff finished with 28 points on the night. Ethan Price had 13 and Jake Jones pitched in another 10.
The Steamers (19-1) are back at it on Saturday, traveling to Riverdale for a road game.
RIVER QUEENS FALL TO NORTH
DAVENPORT – In a Mississippi Athletic Conference makeup game Thursday night, the Clinton girls basketball team fell 59-15 to Davenport North on the road.
Clinton (1-13) plays again on Saturday, traveling to Mount Vernon High School for non-conference competition.
