FULTON – The Fulton Steamers moved to 3-0 on the year on Thursday evening as they picked up their sixth and seventh set wins of the year.
The Steamers won set one, 25-18 before finishing the job in set two with a 25-17 win over the Flying Geese.
So far this year the Steamers are yet to drop a single set through three games.
Fulton will be on the road next Tuesday when they take on Forreston at 7 p.m.
Rebels bounce back with three set sweep over Cascade
GOOSE LAKE – After being swept on Tuesday night, the Rebels bounced back on Thursday against Cascade, getting a sweep of their own to improve to 4-3 on the year.
Although the Rebels swept the Cougars, this was a hard fought three sets as they won 25-22, 26-24 and 25-22 once again.
Northeast will take the court next Saturday at the Warrior Invite at Calamus-Wheatland.
Storm swept by Beckman Catholic in conference matchup
DYERSVILLE, Ia. – The Camanche Storm were swept by the Beckman Catholic Trailblazers on Thursday night.
It was a tough one for Camanche on the road as they took on last years conference champs.
The Storm were swept 25-7, 25-14 and 25-15.
Camanche will host Prince of Peace on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
Irish swept by North Linn, fall to 1-8 on the year
COGGON, Ia. – The Prince Peace Irish were swept by North Linn on Thursday night to bring their record to 1-8 to begin the year.
It has been a tough start for the Irish as they were defeated 25-17, 25-12 and 25-15 against the Lynx.
They will head to Camanche on Tuesday night as they look to get back on track.
River Hawks drop five set match against East Buchanan
WINTHROP, Ia. – The Easton Valley River Hawks dropped a tough one against East Buchanan on Thursday night.
After winning the first two sets 26-24 and 25-19, the River Hawks dropped the next three sets 25-27, 17-25 and 10-15.
Easton Valley is now 1-5 to begin the year and will look to bounce back next Thursday when they host Springville.
