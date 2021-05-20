DES MOINES — Clinton’s Addison Binnie walked off the blue track at Drake Stadium.
The result wasn’t what he wanted, sure — but when one is in the moment at the Blue Oval, its hard not to take it all in.
“Just being here,” Binnie said, “the atmosphere is insane. It feels electric when you’re here.”
Day one of the IHSAA/IGHSAU State Track and field meet is in the books, and several local athletes made some noise Thursday at Drake Stadium. A few athletes competed in the finals of their respective events, while others moved on from the preliminaries to the finals.
Binnie finished 21st in the Class 4A 400 dash (53.00)
“I’m pretty disappointed,” Binnie said. “I definitely expected a lot more out of myself. It’s top competition — these are the best athletes in the state. It’s hard to compete out here. It’s a nice complex. Crazy conditions, but you can’t let that stop you when you’re running.”
Binnie said he should’ve hit the gas harder, but he left it all out on the track.
“I wish I would have kicked it in earlier,” Binnie said. “Usually I kick it in the last 200 and I knew that wasn’t going to be good enough this time, so I needed to kick it in the last 250. I wasn’t able to do that. I kicked it in the last 200 and gave it all I had.”
It doesn’t take away the accomplishment of making it to Drake.
“I worked really hard with my team,” Binnie said. “We all worked hard to get here and I’m hoping our distance medley will bring something home tomorrow.”
He’s come a long way in the 400.
“When I was younger, I ran them, so I was already used to the race,” Binnie said. “From learning it so much, you figure out how to really run it and just getting yourself physically ready for those races in the offseason is very draining. It takes a lot of conditioning, a lot of strength to run that race.”
He credited the Clinton coaching staff with getting him ready to compete at a high level.
“I think our coaches are some of the best around,” Binnie said. “I love those guys. I’m just glad I’m with them and not anybody else. They’re the best set of guys I could have.”
The biggest news of the day came in the Class 2A boys 4x800-meter relay, as Northeast won the event with a time of 8:15.69.
For Clinton, senior Joe Simpson placed eighth in the 4A discus throw (156-07) to advance to the finals 6 p.m. on Friday. Freshman Camryn Sattler placed 20th in the girls 3,000 run (11:00.03).
Camanche senior Jordan Lawrence placed fifth (11.27) in the 100 dash prelims and ninth (23.07) in the 200 dash prelims. He will advance to the 100 finals 11:35 a.m. on Saturday. Junior Adam Dunlap took 16th (52.88) in the boys 400 dash finals. Junior Allison Kenneavy took 20th in the shot put (34-00).
Prince of Peace’s Sarah Moeller took 13th (34-06.50) in the 1A shot put.
“I didn’t throw my furthest, but I still got a good throw on my last one, which I’m happy about,” Moeller said.
She said the atmosphere at Drake was a lot to take in at times.
“Honestly, the nerves kind of got to me a little,” Moeller said. “I thought it wouldn’t bother me as much because going into it, I was middle of the pack. It kind of got to me a little bit, so I don’t think I threw as far as I could.”
Moeller and the rest of last year’s freshmen missed last year due to COVID, so she was proud of her progression in what was really her first full season.
‘I learned a lot about form,” Moeller said. “In the beginning of the season, I threw like 30 feet, and at districts, I got up to 35-11, it just felt really good to know I can improve that much in one season and I’m really looking forward to next season.
“Every meet, the goal was to improve. I didn’t get a freshman season because of COVID, and so coming out this season, I just wanted to do as best as I could and keep getting better, which I think I accomplished.”
Northeast’s Never Hildebrandt placed third (12.83) in the 100 dash preliminaries and eighth (26.36) in the 200 dash prelims. She’ll move on to the finals in both events. The 100 finals are at 10:45 a.m. Saturday and the 200 finals are at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Easton Valley finished 15th (1:06.03) in the shuttle hurdle prelims. Senior Hudson Felkey finished 19th (11.65) in the 100 dash prelims.
Central DeWitt’s Soren Maricle placed fifth (5-04) in the girls 3A high jump. Senior Talbot Kinney took 13th (109-07) in the 3A girls discus throw. The Sabers placed 20th (8:36.05) in the boys 3A 4x800 relay.
Stay tuned for more coverage from the state meet on Friday and Saturday.
