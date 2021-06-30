FILE - Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews is shown during an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Columbus, Ohio, in this Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, file photo. Jonathan Toews is back on the ice after missing this past season while dealing with what he said was chronic immune response syndrome. Toews revealed his diagnosis for the first time in a video released by the team Wednesday morning, June 30, 2021, on Twitter. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)