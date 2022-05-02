CAMANCHE – Decent weather precluded a great day for local athletes at Camanche High School Monday for the Storm Relays.
The Central DeWitt boys won the team title on the boys’ side with a team score of 145 points, followed by Anamosa and Monticello.
Matthew Watters came away with a second place finish in the 110-meter hurdles, running a PR of 16.09. Tristan Rhenigans won the 400-meter hurdles for the Sabers, running a personal best of 56.28.
Ben Zimmer was the runner up in the 1600-meter run.
The Sabers took third in the Sprint Medley Relay and Distance Medley Relay. The Sabers also finished in third place in the 4x100.
The Sabers beat out the field in the Shuttle Hurdle Relay, winning it in 1:03.85. Central DeWitt also won the 4x200. Caden Ridgley, Alex Fuller, David Harper and Will Ginter won the event in 1:36.17.
Will Ginter, Hunter Blankenship, Paul Kuehn and Alex Fuller teamed up to win the 4x400 to close out the meet.
In the field events, Brady Petersen won the boys’ discus with a throw of 125-05. James Adams came in third place for the Sabers. David Harper finished in second place in the long jump, leaping 19-03.25. Joe Vickers was the runner-up in the shot put with a throw of 44-08.5, while James Adams came in third in the same event.
The home team finished in fifth place with 64 points.
Adam Dunlap was the second place finisher in the high jump on the night. Dunlap also came away with a second place finish in the 400-meter dash. Dunlap was edged out by just over a tenth of a second, finishing with a 54.79.
The Storm took second place in the 4x100, running a season best 45.18.
Adam Dunlap was the runner-up in thei high jump, clearing 5-10. Garrett Schultz finished in third place in the long jump with an 18-06.
Northeast was happy with the way they ran, coming in fourth in the team standings with 89 team points.
Daniel Rowland finished in second place for the Rebels in the 3200-meter run, finishing in 11:10.51.
Northeast was the winner in the Distance Medley Relay with a 3:40.19, running the event eight second faster than Anamosa.
Northeast also won the 4x100. The same group who ran at the Drake Relays this weekend ran the event in 44.71 to win on Monday night.
The Rebels were in a tight race in the Sprint Medley, finishing in second place with a photo finish. Both Bellevue and Northeast were listed at 1:38.00, with Bellevue taking the first place slot.
The Rebels were also ousted in the 4x400, finishing as runner-ups by just half a second to DeWitt. The Rebels ran a season best of 3:33.99.
Finishing as runner ups was the 4x200, made up of Talib Bird, Ty Hudson, Cade Hughes and Jimmy Weispfenning.
“It’s good to get out and compete,” Weispfenning said. “With so many meets cancelled, it’s good to get out and see the progress. We definitely had guys running really fast today and it’s getting us excited for districts and hopefully a state push.”
Clayton Meyermann came in fourth place in both the shot put and the discus. Ty Hudson finished in third place in the high jump, clearing 5-08.
For the Easton Valley boys, Aidan Gruver led the scoring charge. Gruver finished with the gold medal in the 100-meter dash, clocking in at 11.40. Gruver also won the 200-meter dash with a 23.05.
“We can probably be a little bit faster,” Gruver said. “I think it’s handoffs, we haven’t gotten that good handoff all year. We have to keep improving, we really got to hammer down on the exchanges and make sure those are in good shape. Without good exchanges, we’re not going to have good relays.”
On the girls’ side, the home team came in third place with 122 team points. Anamosa won the team title, following by Midland.
Picking up many of the points for the Storm were the sprinters and the field events. Grace Sanderson finished in second place in the 100-meter fash, followed by teammate Ella Blinkinsop in third. Sanderson clocked in at 13.09 and Blinkinsop at 13.15.
Blinkinsop came away with another second place finish in the 200, running it in 27.36, a new personal best for the junior. Miley Duritza came in fourth in the same event.
Celina Hermann won the 100-meter hurdles for the Storm. Hermann ran the event in 19.71, nearly a second faster than the runner up.
Grace Nauman came in second place in the 400 meter fash, clocking in at 1:06.18.
Blinkinsop, Sanderson, Hermann and Nauman won the 4x100, finishing in 52.59.
“I’m super excited about going back to that Blue Oval here in a few weeks,” Sanderson said. The same relay ran at the Drake Relays this weekend. “Me and my team are just really excited, and we’ll see what happens but it’s looking really good.”
Grace Sanderson won the long jump handily. She jumped 16-03, beating the runner up by over a foot. Celina Hermann cleared 4-06 to take second in the high jump.
Allison Kenneavy had a good night on the throws, throwing 36-03 to take second place in the shot put. Kenneavy also finished fourth in the discus, throwing 100-02.
“It was pretty good,” Kenneavy said. “People were throwing really great tonight, a lot of PRs. I definitely have more to improve on, but I think I threw really well tonight.”
Prince of Peace picked up points from their two throwers on the girls’ side. Sarah Moeller won the shot put with a 37-00. Teammate Lilly Isenhour came in third place, throwing 36-01.
Isenhour won the discus, throwing a best of 122-02 to take the top spot. Moeller came in third with a 117-06.
The Storm also celebrate Senior Night.
“It’s really great,” senior Allison Kenneavy said. “We haven’t had a home meet since we were freshman because of COVID our sophomore year and last year it got rained out. It was great to be here for our last Senior Night and get to enjoy this.”
Teams run their respective conference meets this week, and then get ready for the state-qualifying district meets slated for next Thursday.
