ELDRIDGE – The Clinton River Queens finished in sixth place on Thursday night at the Mississippi Athletic Conference track meet at North Scott High School.
“I thought we ran well tonight,” Clinton head coach Tony Steen said. “It was a little colder than most MAC meets, but that’s how the year has gone.”
Kanijah Angel has the highest finish of the day, finishing as a MAC runner up in the 100-meter dash. Angel clocked in at 13.12.
The River Queen Distance Medley Relay came in third place. The quartet of Quinn Nielsen, Kanijah Angel, Avery Dohrn and Camryn Sattler finished the event in 4:33.91.
The group of Quinn Nielsen, Greta Greenly, Makayla Howard and Hannah Malli also finished third in the 4x200, running the race in 1:51.47.
Clinton’s Sprint Medley came in fifth place in the Sprint Medley, clocking in at 2:01.06 and the 4x100 came in fourth place.
Ali House finished in sixth place in the shot put and eighth place in the discus.
“I am proud of the girls,” Clinton head coach Tony Steen said. “I saw some really good things tonight and can’t wait to see what happens next Thursday.”
The River Queens will travel to Dubuque Senior for state qualifying next Thursday.
The Central DeWitt girls came in ninth place in the team standings. Soren Maricle led the charge with points, finishing second in the high jump.
The River Kings finished tenth in the conference at Davenport Assumption.
Ajai Russell finished with a third place in the discus, throwing 149-11. Keegan Krause came in fourth in the same event, and got a sixth place finish in the shot put.
Conner Sattler finished in seventh place in the 3200.
The Kings will also be at Dubuque Senior for state qualifying.
Central DeWitt came away with a big fourth place finish in the MAC standings on Thursday.
Tristan Rhenigans got a runner-up title in the 400-meter hurdles, finishing in 56.53. Matthew Watters was the MAC runner up in the 110-meter hurdles, finishing in 15.79. Rhenigans came in third place in 15.93.
The hurdlers paired up to help the Shuttle Hurdle Relay also take home a silver medal, finishing in 1:02.62.
The Saver 4x800 also finished second overall in 8:34.07.
Carter Donovan came in fourth place in the 800-meter run in 2:08.44. Will Ginter came in fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.67.
The Distance Medley clocked in in fourth place, as did the Sprint Medley and 4x200.
REBELS FINSIH THIRD
MONTICELLO – The Northeast girls came away with a third place finish in the River Valley Conference on Thursday night at Monticello, while the boys finished seventh.
Senior Ellie Rickertsen added a couple more RVC titles to her career accolades. Rickertsen won the 100-meter hurdles by over a second, coming in at 14.64. Rickertsen also won the 400-meter hurdles in 1:05.85.
Elizabeth Chambers came away with the top performance in the high jump, finishing at 5-04 for a conference win.
Madison Tarr got a fourth place finish in the 400-meter dash. Paige Holst was the runner-up in the 100-meter dash.
The Rebels took home a conference title in the 4x100 relay Paige Holst, Ellie Rickertsen, Madison Tarr and Alyssa Fowler ran the event in 51.40.
The 4x400 (Jeorgia Neumann, Alyssa Fowler, Paige Holst, Madison Tarr) came in third place and the Sprint Medley (Holst, Tarr, Fowler, Rickertsen) finished in second.
The Camanche ladies came in sixth in the team standings.
Grace Sanderson picked up a title in the 100-meter dash, clocking in at 13.21. Teammate Ella Blinkinsop came in third place in the same event.
Blinkinsop also clocked in at third in the 200-meter dash, finishing in 21.16.
Allison Kenneavy won the shot put with a throw of 35-07.50. Kenneavy also came in third place in the discus at 97-08.
The Rebel boys had a couple of high finishes on their end, too.
Ty Hudson was the runner-up in the 100-meter dash, running the event in 11.69. Jimmy Weispfenning also finished second in the 200-meter dash in 23.28.
The Rebel relay of Talib Bird, Ty Hudson, GRant Gray and Cade Hughes came in second place in the 4x100 relay, clocking in at 44.79, just 0.02 behind winner Mid-Prairie.
The same quartet came in second place in the 4x200, running the event in 1:32.74.
The Camanche boys finished 11th.
Ethan Schultz got a fourth place finish in the 100-meter dash. The 4x100 also clocked in at fourth place.
Adam Dunlap finished in fourth place in the high jump for the Storm.
BLOUNT, ISENHOUR GETS TRC WINS
LISBON – Prince of Peace’s Marcus Blount and Lilly Isenhour both picked up conference victories, as did Easton Valley’s Aidan Gruver during the Tri-Rivers Conference meet on Thursday at Lisbon High School.
Blount clocked in first in the 3200-meter run, edging out George Livingston from Maquoketa Valley with a 10:40.45. Blount also finished in fourth place in the 1600 , clocking in at 5:06.71.
Teammate Hakeal Powell finished in ninth in the 400.
On the girls’ side, Lilly Isenhour took the conference crown in the discus. Isenhour launched it 117-10 for the victory. Teammate Sarah Moeller finished third with a throw of 100-07.
Moeller finished in second place in the shot put as well, with a throw of 36-08.50. Isenhour came in third at 34-02.50.
Easton Valley senior Aidan Gruver won the boys’ 200-meter dash for his own individual title, crossing the finish line at 22.87. Gruver missed a second title by just 0.1 seconds, finishing as the runner up in the 100-meterdash with a time of 11.37.
