DES MOINES — The Northeast boys and girls track and field teams had several athletes perform at a high level on Friday at the IHSAA/IGHSAU State Track Meet at Drake Stadium.
Ellie Rickertsen was crowned state champion in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:03.43 — just beating out OABCIG’s Anna Winterrowd (1:03.90). Rickertsen’s performance was almost four seconds better than her seed time (1:07.16). Rickertsen placed first (14.91) in the Class 1A girls 100 hurdles to move onto Saturday’s finals at 11:20 a.m.
Elizabeth Chambers tied for second (5-05) in the girls Class 2A high jump with Southeast Valley’s Kiersten Fisher — an improvement over her seed mark (5-01).
The Rebels’ Thomas Machande, Cade Hughes, Caleb Gruhn and Jimmy Weispfenning placed seventh (1:31.95) in the Class 2A boys 4x200 relay.
Camanche advances to 4x100 finals
Cade Everson, Ethan Schultz, Tucker Dickherber and Jordan Lawrence advanced to the finals of the 4x100-meter relay after placing seventh with a time of 44.22.
The finals are at 12:20 p.m. Saturday.
Central DeWitt athletes compete at state Friday
The Sabers had some high marks and had athletes advance to the finals on Saturday at the state meet Friday at Drake Stadium.
Alex Fuller, Ben Pace, Matt Watters and Lucas Burmeister placed third overall in the Class 3A boys 4x200-meter relay (1:31).
Fuller, Will Ginter, Hunter Blankenship and Burmeister narrowly missed out in qualifying for the 4x400 finals after placing ninth (3:29.55) in the prelims.
Senior Morgan Machovec placed 15th (16-00) in the 3A girls long jump. Freshman Tristan Rheingans finished 20th (59.27) in the 3A 400 hurdles (59.27). Soren Maricle placed 21st in the girls 3A 100 hurdles prelims (17.06).
Easton Valley’s Maddi Klemme places 16th in high jump
Easton Valley senior Maddi Klemme placed 16th (4-10) in the Class 1A girls high jump Friday at Des Moines.
