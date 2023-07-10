WILTON – The Northeast Rebels are state bound after defeating the Wilton Beavers, 5-1, in the IGHSAU Class 2A Region 8 State Qualifier on Monday evening.
The Rebels got things started early as Emma Kjergaard and Leah Mangelsen knocked back to back one out singles in the top of the first inning to give Northeast two base runners. Ella Trenkamp took advantage of that, launching a three run home run over the left center wall to jolt the Rebls in front early, 3-0.
Pitcher Madison Kluever made easy work of the Beavers in the bottom half of the first, sitting them down 1-2-3 while striking out one.
“We got three here tonight [in the first inning] and it really helps you settle in and catch your breath. Our pitcher was dominant tonight, our defense was excellent and we got some timely hits when we needed them,” Northeast head coach Travis Eversmeyer said.
Despite an Ally Kane leadoff single, the Rebels inning would end on a Beaver outfield assist with the Northeast baserunner being thrown out at the plate.
After a ball was lost in the sun, the Beavers were threatening in the bottom of the second with one base runner on second base and one out. However, Kluever struck out the next two batters to end the inning and keep Wilton off the board.
However, the Beavers notched a doubled in the bottom of the third that would give them a run and make it 3-1. On the same play, the Beavers tried to send the runner who doubled home after a throwing error by Northeast. This did not go their way and the Rebels got the runner out at home to keep it a two run game.
Both teams got a single to drop in the fourth inning yet neither team could get the run to cross.
In both the fifth and sixth innings, neither team was able to get a single base runner, going 1-2-3 in both innings.
Northeast’s Kane continued to swing a hot bat, leading off the inning with her third single of the day. Kluever added insurance with a two out double to make it 4-1. Kjergaard followed suit with an RBI of her own with a two out single to go up 5-1.
Kluever locked it down in the bottom of the seventh to seal the deal and secure the Rebels a trip to Fort Dodge next Tuesday.
“We scheduled hard on purpose so we wouldn’t be afraid of anybody. At the end of the day we’re excited for this opportunity,” Eversmeyer said.
Kluever had eight strikeouts while allowing three hits, one walk and only one earned run.
“She [Kluever] was unbelievable. The whole year she’s been begging me to let her throw that second game of the doubleheader but I wouldn’t let her and I kept telling her ‘July Madi, July’,” Eversmeyer said. “She bought into that and she was mixing her pitches well. She was just dominant.”
Trenkamp led the team with three RBI while Kjergaard and Kane each notched three hits on the day.
