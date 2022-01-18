CLINTON FIGHTS IN LOSS TO MUSCATINE
CLINTON – The River Queens put up a dogfight Tuesday night in a search for another Mississippi Athletic Conference win, but ultimately fell 61-47 to visiting Muscatine at Yourd Gymnasium.
The River Queens kept with Muscatine, especially in the first half of play, using a patient offense to do so. The Muskies scored first, but then Kanijah Angel took a drive into the lane and turned it into a three-point play. Ali House followed it up with a free throw and the Queens took a three-point lead halfway through the first.
Muscatine hit some mid-range shots, but an offensive rebound by Ivy Bates got passed out to the top of the key and Emma Reissen scored off of it to take the 10-9 lead into the quarter break.
The River Queens kept scoring, something they’ve struggled with this season, and had an offensive rhythm a lot of the night. The Muskies started hitting threes, though, and it kept hurting any comeback effort the Queens had. The Muskies sank nine total threes throughout the game.
But the half they had a six-point lead over Clinton and quickly extended that early in the third quarter.
Emma Riessen finished with a team-high 13 points for the Queens. Kanijah Angel had 11 and Ali House had 10. Veronica Ramirez had a huge 12 rebounds for Clinton as well, and Jamie Greenwalt finished with three steals.
Clinton (1-12) will return to action on Thursday night, playing a makeup game at home. They’ll continue MAC competition with a game against Davenport North.
NO. 8 CAMANCHE TOPS CASCADE
CASCADE – The No. 8 Camanche boys took home another River Valley Conference win on Tuesday night, beating Cascade 54-42 on the road for the second time this season.
Adam Dunlap was the leading scorer for the Storm with 14 points. Meanwhile, Tucker Dickherber and Zane Witt both had 12 points a piece, with Witt pulling down nine rebounds.
The Storm (12-1) are back in action on Friday night. They’ll stay on the road, heading to Mid-Prairie.
The Camanche girls were rolled by a state-ranked Cascade team, falling 56-17 on Tuesday night.
The Storm (4-8) will also head to Mid-Prairie Friday night.
EASTON VALLEY GIRLS WIN AT HOME
MILES – The Easton Valley varsity teams got a sweep at home Tuesday night, both taking down Cedar Valley Christian in Tri-Rivers Conference action.
The girls got a dominant 62-12 win over the Huskies. Renee Hartung led the River Hawks with 21 points and eight steals.
The River Hawks (4-9) go on the road Friday, traveling to Calamus-Wheatland.
The Easton Valley boys also won. The Clinton Herald did not have a final score by the print deadline.
UNITY BOYS FALL TO PCHS
FULTON, Ill. – The Unity Christian boys basketball team fell to Pathway Christian Tuesday night 54-44.
Ty Bickelhaupt and Danial Born both had 14 points a piece. Bickelhaupt also led the rebounds with 12 ,while Gabe Marcum pulled down 10.
