Rebels suffer narrow losses on road
GOOSE LAKE – Both varsity games just slipped out of the grips of the Northeast basketball teams Tuesday night, and the Rebels dropped a pair of games to Mid-Prairie.
The girls fell 56-51, almost coming back from a large halftime deficit.
“We were down by 16 at halftime but the girls never quit,” head coach Johnny Driscoll said. “Ran their lanes when pushing the ball and capitalized with good scoring opportunities.”
Trailing 32-16 to start the second half, the Rebels outscored the Golden Hawks 21-7 in the third quarter to cut the lead to 39-37. Mid-Prairie came back with a 17 point fourth to finish the win.
“Defense definitely stepped up in the second half and boxed out well to control the boards,” Driscoll said. “Great team effort and positive momentum going into Christmas break.”
The girls (3-8) will return to action after the holidays, taking on Monticello at home in Goose Lake on Tuesday, Jan. 4
The boys lost a heartbreaker as well, falling in overtime 60-55.
The boys’ contest was close the entire way. After taking a one-point lead in the first period, the Golden Hawks had the Rebels tied at 20-20 at halftime.
Add another eight minutes, the two were still knotted 29-29.
By the time regulation ended, the score was at 44-44, but Mid-Prairie exploded for 16 points in overtime to down the Rebels.
The Rebel boys (6-3) will also come back after the holidays, hosting Monticello on Jan. 4.
Camanche splits at West Branch
WEST BRANCH – The Camanche varsity teams split wins-losses on Tuesday night heading into the holiday break, the boys staying perfect on the year and the girls dropping a River Valley Conference game.
The Storm girls fell in their second straight conference match, losing to West Branch 56-30 Tuesday night on the road.
The Storm (3-5) come back from Christmas break to host Bellevue on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
The boys managed to enter the holidays with a perfect record, edging out the Bears 40-38 in a tight River Valley Conference game. With 13 seconds left, they had just the two point lead.
The Bears’ final three-point attempt bounced out.
The Storm had the 33-26 advantage entering the final quarter, but the Bears came surging back.
The No. 9 Storm improve to 7-0 on the year and will also host Bellevue after ringing in the new year.
Clinton cancels games
CLINTON – The Clinton River Kings and Queens were without a game to play before Christmas break after a double varsity cancellation Tuesday night.
The originally scheduled Mississippi Athletic Conference game against Davenport North was postponed due to the rate of illness at North High School.
The games wills be rescheduled at a later date.
DeWitt sweeps Muscatine
MUSCATINE – The Central DeWitt boys and girls both picked up Mississippi Athletic Conference wins Tuesday on the road, defeating Muscatine in a varsity sweep.
The No. 3 Saber ladies beat the Muskies 71-38.
The Sabers jumped out with dominance, taking an 18-5 lead in the first quarter.
Lauren Walker had a game-high 17 points for the Sabers. Allie Meadows finished with 12 and Taylor Veach had 10.
Central DeWitt (6-2) breaks for the holidays now.
The boys picked up another conference win with a 68-45 performance over the Muskies in the varsity doubleheader.
DeWitt’s Shawn Gilbert led the way with a double-double, scoring 29 and pulling down 15 rebounds.
Central DeWitt improves to 5-1 overall and will come back in 2022.
Fulton takes two in a row
WARREN, Ill. – The Fulton Steamers kickstarted their week with a dominant 71-23 victory over Warren on Tuesday night.
Ethan Price had 17 for the Steamers, while Baylen Damhoff added another 15. 13 different athletes scored for Fulton.
The Steamers (10-1) have one more contest before breaking for the holidays, traveling to Forreston on Illinois for Northwest Upstate Illini play.
