CLINTON – The Irish picked up their first loss of the season on Tuesday night, falling to Maquoketa Valley 74-25.
It was very evident that the Irish had lost a couple of key dribblers from the previous season as they struggled with turnovers. The Wildcats were also shooting lights out from behind the arc, making 17 threes.
In the first half the Wildcats took a 29-14 lead. The Irish struggled to get many good looks and could not get very many points to drop.
The Wildcats Haley Ronnebaum opened up the scoring in the third quarter with a three pointer off of a nice screen.
Senior Shannon Kenneavy picked up the first points of the half for the Irish, scoring on a layup to make it 34-16.
The threes continued to fall for Ronnebaum and the rest of the Wildcats as they jumped out to a 45-16 lead as Kennedy Rausch and Bianka Ronnebaum joined in with threes of their own.
Kenneavy was able to get a tough and one to go to give her all five of their points through four minutes of the quarter.
The Irish got one more bucket to fall, this time a jumper from Sarah Moeller that made it a 45-21 game.
The turnovers piled up and the threes continued to fall as the Wildcats extended their lead to 56-21 going into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter it was more of the same as the Irish continued to struggle with scoring. They were able to score four points, all of which came off of free throws.
The Wildcats offense continued to play strong and they closed out the game with a 74-25 win.
Kenneavy and Moeller each had seven points to lead the Irish.
Bianka Ronnebaum led the Wildcats with 18 points while Haley Ronnebaum and Kennedy Rausch were right behind her with 17 points.
The Irish play again on Friday night at Lisbon.
