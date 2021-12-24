Twas the night before Christmas and all through the town,
Athletes and teams were quietly settling down,
It’s the holidays, time for a break from the action
Before coming back for more winter sports traction.
The Storm and River Hawks are heading into break un-beat,
Coming back state-ranked and looking to continue the streak,
Fulton, too, is in the top of their class,
With athletes and scoring and all the defense it has.
Wrestlers are in the middle of the season,
Looking towards March and a big postseason,
DeWitt’s Royce Butt and Mitchell Howard are ranked high in the state,
While Camanche hopes for the late return of Eric Kinkaid,
Clinton’s young team is continuing to compete,
Showing that they will soon be the ones to beat.
The Dewitt girls continue to be ranked at No. 9,
Hoping to return to Des Moines down the line,
DeWitt, Clinton Camanche all continue to impress in the lanes,
Bowling hot from game to game,
Athletes all around are choosing their next plans,
With plenty of college signings at hand,
Kids all around are hoping to stay in school,
But COVID continues to prove somewhat cruel,
A few cancellations have already made the schedule a mess,
But for the most part, schools are avoiding major illness,
A number of kids are looking forward to spring,
With track and soccer and tennis coming,
State champs are indoors, trying to drop some of their times,
Starting guns in their heads like addictive rhymes.
But for now, everyone is at home with their kin,
Waiting for sports and school to return again,
Spending time with families and spending time to relax,
Because when we return, it’s right back to the tasks,
Back to flying dunks and fast breaks and long, long threes,
Back to pins and reversals and sudden victories,
Back to diving into the pool and giving it all they got,
Back to state rankings and upsets and last second shots,
Even I am taking a break from school and crazy work routine,
Just working on some features that you’ll be soon to see,
Enjoy the holiday break, we’ll be here waiting alright,
And of course,
Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!
