Two Clinton teens from two area gyms brought home national recognition this month after competing in the 2021 Silver Glove Championships. The tournament, which was comprised of boxing athletes who advanced through both the state and regional levels, took place in Kansas City Aug. 30 - Sep. 2.
Two athletes ended as the champion in their age and weight bracket at the national level.
Iowa Top Team's Monaghan wins Silver Glove
Iowa Top Team Mixed Martial Arts and Fitness brought home another national award, won by 16-year-old Ali Monaghan.
Monaghan pushed through the state and regional levels of the Silver Glove competition, reaching nationals. There, he finished with a TKO for a 13-0 record and a Silver Glove.
"This was the very first time where I wasn’t full of anxiety during the fight," owner of Iowa Top Team and Ali's father Todd Monaghan said. "The kid gets up, goes to the gym, goes to football, recuperates by watches boxing and football and studies it. He goes home, he eats healthy. When he wakes up, he thinks about being an Olympic champion. When you have someone who is a true legitimate athlete, one of the best competitors in the country at his age, there’s no words.”
Ali Monaghan has participated at the national level numerous times representing his gym.
Monaghan works with head boxing coach Joe Garcia at Iowa Top Team Mixed Martial Arts and Fitness in Clinton and is a junior at Clinton High School, playing currently on the River King football team.
Del Sol Boxing has national champion
Del Sol Boxing sent three athletes through the state level and on to regionals, then one to the national tournament. There, 14-year-old Selia Landa won the 85-pound division and brought home her own Silver Glove Award from the national stage.
“She’s been training since she was four," boxing coach Jorge Landa Rodriguez said. "Her sisters were also boxers, and they made it very high up. She’s following very much in family tradition. She’s living up to every reputation that her family has built.
“She actually leads a lot of structured classes and take a lot of kids under her wing. She’s been doing so long it’s second nature to her.”
It's the highest boxing accolade Landa can accumulate at her age at the national level. Landa works her way around area gyms to train with other coaches, along with Del Sol Boxing, and has Olympic goals for her future.
Also competing at the regional level for Del Sol Boxing was 16-year-old Francisco Landa and 16-year-old Gunner Lampe.
Del Sol Boxing is a USA Boxing sanctioned gym in Clinton.
