GOOSE LAKE – A pair of homers in Game 2 of a River Valley Conference doubleheader helped push the No. 15 Northeast softball team to a two game sweep of Bellevue Monday night, taking the Comets 13-1 and 9-7 at home.
Ehlers put the Rebels on the board in the first inning with a solo shot, and then added to it in the second with another. Her two collective runs in the first three innings kept the Rebels ahead 3-0.
“The mentality the second half of this season was go up there, get a base knock, do what the team needs you to do,” Ehlers said. “It’s huge momentum, any game. It helps rally the team up and get them all off the bench. It gets everyone going.”
After that, lots of contact helped them add to their lead, eventually leading by 9-0 heading into the seventh.
The Comets plated seven runs in the top half of the seventh, forcing a pitching change and an infield visit.
“I think it was mental mistakes,” Ehlers said. “It wasn’t anything one person did, everybody as a team let it snowball. Collectively, one mistake led to several and it felt tense. Coach came out and told us to take a deep breath, and we did that, got the last out. That’s what mattered.”
Overall, the young pitching staff handled multiple situations throughout the two contests with cool heads and the fielding stayed clean.
“We lost a good pitcher at the start of the year in Maddie Kluever,” Northeast head coach Travis Eversmeyer said. “We had to grow up in the circle and they’ve done an outstanding job. They’re beating up the strike zone and forcing people to hit it, their composure has been outstanding.”
Game 1 was completely dominated by the state-ranked Rebels. They ended the game in the home half of the fifth with a walk-off from Jeorgia Neumann, who grounded out but drove in Emma Fowler from third base.
“It wasn’t really small ball, a lot of steals,” Eversmeyer said. “We just wanted to put pressure on them and we pride ourselves in that. Our speed has to be an asset, and we take advantage of extra bases when we can get them.”
The No. 15 Rebels now sit at 13-9 on the season and turn their attention to a single varsity game against non-conference Calamus-Wheatland on Tuesday night.
“We want to get a little bit better every single day and give ourselves the chance to be a tough out at the end,” Eversmeyer said.
