ELKVILLE, Ill. — The Prospect League announced its 2021 Postseason All-Stars and award winners Wednesday. The all-star teams and awards were voted on by the league’s 16 field managers.
LumberKings Brett McCleary and Ryan Miller were named West Conference All Stars. McCleary attends the University of Iowa; Miller is a Creighton University students.
The Danville Dans led the East Conference with four all-stars, while the Cape Catfish, the 2021 Prospect League Champions, led the West Conference with four.
The Roland Hemond Pro Prospect of the Year and Starting Pitcher of the Year is Ryan Eiermann of the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp. Eiermann finished the season 8-1 with a 2.12 ERA over 12 appearances (11 starts). The left-handed pitcher set a Prospect League record with 109 strikeouts, while walking 21 over 68 innings pitched. His 11 starts, 68 innings pitched were both league-highs. His 2.12 ERA ranked second among qualifying pitchers.
The Galen Woods Fireman of the Year, given to the league’s top reliever each season, is Anthony Klein of the O’Fallon Hoots. Klein appeared in 19 games, earning a 5-1 record and five saves. Over 33 1/3 innings pitched, Klein allowed just three runs on 14 hits, striking out 39 and amassing a 0.81 ERA. The right-handed pitcher owned an opponent on-base percentage of .260, held opponents to .162 slugging and a .125 batting average.
The 2021 Mike Schmidt Player of the Year is Jackson Jones of the Burlington Bees. Jones hit .295 over 57 games for the Bees while leading the Prospect League with 18 home runs and 17 doubles. He ranked second in RBIs with 51.
The 2021 Prospect League Manager of the Year, for a second-consecutive season, is Cape’s Steve Larkin, who guided the Catfish to the Prospect League Championship in the team’s second season. Cape overcame a slow start – a 6-8 record June 12 – finishing the first half 18-12, then winning the second half of the West Conference’s Prairie Land Division with a 20-10 record. Overall, the Catfish finished the regular season with an overall record of 38-22, the second-best record of the league’s 16 teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.