The Unity Christian boys are coming into this basketball season ready to play after the shortened COVID-19 year, but they’re filled to the brim with underclassmen this time around.
The only senior on the team this season is Ty Bickelhaupt.
“We have one senior, Ty, who is our team leader and most experienced,” head coach Jeff VanderEide said. “Our three juniors have seen good playing time in years past and I am expecting them to show some leadership too, our group is completed by four sophomores and three freshman.
“With a generally younger group I look for some of our underclassmen to step up big and get to fill some of our gaps for some good playing time.”
Those juniors are Gabe Marcum, Daniel Bork and Adam Woods.
In their season opening loss to Faith Christian on the road earlier this week, Bickelhaupt led the scoring for the Knights.
Normally, the sophomores would have gotten some playing time last year. The Knights only ended up with three games because of the pandemic season and various cancellations.
“After last year with COVID and a off and on again season and only three games played, didn’t give us much experience for our current sophomores,” VanderEide said. “The struggle would be getting everyone on the same page and up to speed of high school basketball.”
But, he’s confident in the athleticism he has on the roster. VanderEide hopes the youthful energy manifests as speed with this group and turns into some conference victories.
“I’m looking for speed and quickness to be one of our strengths if we can channel it in the right way,” VanderEide said. “I’m looking to compete well in our Northern Illinois Christian School Conference.”
Experienced Knights get new coach
The Unity Christian girls basketball team is back with plenty of upperclassmen with plenty of playing time, but this year they’ll be playing under a new head coach.
Ryan Marcum is taking over the lead of the program this season. The switch up will be the main challenge for the Knights.
“It is my first year coaching high school girls, so everything will be new from the offense to the defensive sets we will run,” Marcum said. “For me, learning what makes them tick as players, what motivates them, what girls work/play the best together.”
The team, just like the volleyball roster, is coming in with lots of experience as a group. Athletes like posts Olivia Woessner and Allison Tegeler, point guard Carrie Willoughby, Michelle Striley and Lauren Steinhauer are composed of juniors and seniors who have been playing varsity sports as a core for three to four years now.
“Most are upper classmen and have been playing together since junior high school,” Marcum said. “They all bring something different to the team from leadership, experience, defensive skill, scoring, etc.”
He thinks that their cohesiveness as a lineup is one of their biggest strengths.
“We work well together,” Marcum said. “All about team and not about themselves. Encouraging to each other but push each other to improve and learn.”
Illinois played a very abbreviated season last year because of COVID-19 policies, so the most exciting part for Marcum and the Knights is the return to normalcy.
“ Hopefully, a lot of close, hard fought exciting games and that we continue to improve from start to finish,” Marcum said. “What’s the biggest thing to look forward to? Finally being able to play a full season. It will be nice to be able to have fans back and be able to play multiple games and practices.”
