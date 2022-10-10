FULTON – The Unity Knights were crowned the Northern Illinois Christian Conference champion on Saturday night as they defeated Pathway Christian in a two set sweep.
They were dominate all year long, going 24-2 and only losing two a pair of teams from Omaha, Nebraska. The Knights were 12-0 in conference play and they continued their conference dominance into the tournament.
Balance was the name of the game for this team as their ability to play together and not rely on one single player really helped them as a team.
The Knights defeated Pathway in two sets, 25-17 and 25-18.
“It was a goal of ours to win the regular season and that took the pressure off.” Head coach Jana Behr said. “We played very composed and all around smart ball. We played with confidence and no fear of losing.”
They had several players win All-Conference honors. Honorable mention- Olivia Woessner, 2nd team- Emily Merema and Carrie Willoughby, 1st Team- Allison Tegeler, Player of the Year- Michelle Striley, Christian Character Team- Carrie Willoughby.
On Monday night the Knights finished off their 2022 season with their senior night, hosting East Moline Christian.
They celebrated their seniors Allison Tegeler, Carrie Willoughby, Olivia Woessner and Michelle Striley.
“They have been starting for many years and have gained a lot of experience. They are good teammates, good people. I was pleased with their composure all year, they didn’t get frazzled when they were down, they handled it very maturely.” Behr said.
These four have played a major part on this team, some of them playing since they were in eighth grade.
On senior night, they continued to do what they have done all year long and that is to win.
The Knights started out the first set in a battle with the Eagles, trailing 10-11. That deficit quickly vanished however as the Knights bounced back, going on a run to take a 19-12 lead.
The Eagles called a timeout but that did not stop the Knights as they rolled to a 25-16 victory.
There was more of that as the Knights went on to dominate the second set and they picked up the set win 25-17 and they completed the two set sweep to cap off their 2022 regular season.
“Our goal all year is to play for the one, glorify god on and off the court.” Behr said.
