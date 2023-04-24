FULTON - The Unity Knights girls soccer team is off to a 3-1 start in part to a good balance of leadership and team work.
They have been battling the weather just like the rest of us but started the season with win over Quad Cities Christian. They then suffered their first loss of the year to Galesburg Christian before bouncing back against Faith Christian, 3-1. They are coming off of a 6-1 win over Quad Cities Christian last Tuesday.
Carrie Willoughby netted all six goals to bring her season total up to seven. She has been the main contributor as far as goal scoring goes so far this season. Marissa Gabbard leads the team in assists with three.
Freshman Maggie Wiik has been holding things down behind the net for the Knights, notching an 80 percent save percentage. She has 22 saves on the year.
The Knights play their next home game at Drive's Park in Fulton at 5 p.m. on Tuesday evening against Galesburg Christian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.