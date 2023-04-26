FULTON - The Unity Knights split their early week matches, defeating Tri-State Christian on Monday night before falling to Galesburg Christian on Tuesday.
On Monday evening, the Knights dominated their way to a 5-1 win over Tri-State Christian. They were led by senior Carrie Willoughby who had two goals and one assist.
Eighth grader Kaylie Hays added two goals and senior Marissa Gabbard had a goal and two assists to help lead the Knight to their fourth win of the season.
They turned around the next day hosting the undefeated Galesburg Christian Lions.
The Lions scored a first half goal to take a 1-0 lead into the break.
Out of the break both teams traded a goal with senior Alli Tegeler netting the lone goal for the Knights. Unity was unable to score another goal and they fell 2-1 to the Lions.
Senior Olivia Woessner was goalkeeping for 70 of the 80 minutes, collecting five saves while allowing one goal.
The Knights are now 4-2 on the season and will be home once again on Thursday when they host the 2-3 Faith Christian Falcons.
