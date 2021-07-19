FILE - Minnesota's Gable Steveson prepares to take on Penn State's Greg Kerkvliet during their 285-pound match in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA wrestling championships in St. Louis, in this Friday, March 19, 2021, file photo. Steveson looks to become one of the youngest U.S. wrestling gold medalists ever when he competes at 125 kilograms in Tokyo. The charismatic 21-year-old hopes a successful run at the Games launches him into a WWE career like his mentor, Brock Lesnar, and an acting career like former WWE star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)