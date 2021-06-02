FILE - Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant watches his hit during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Chicago, in this May 7, 2021, file photo. Bryant's versatility, while producing offensive numbers that belong alongside his NL MVP season in 2016, is a big reason why Chicago is on top of the NL Central once again, helping the Cubs go on a 21-9 run while dealing with a rash of injuries. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)