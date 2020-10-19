CLINTON — It’s not everyday Prince of Peace senior Isabel Hansen finds herself serving an entire set during a volleyball game.
But that’s exactly what happened Monday against Morningstar Academy.
“We’ve been struggling with serving sometimes, so I think it was a real confidence booster to get a lot of our serves in,” Hansen said. “We’re really excited to see what’s coming. We’re working very well as a team and I think we need to keep that up.”
Hansen led the Irish (19-9-1) to a 25-0 first-set win before Prince of Peace took sets two and three 25-7 and 25-8, completing a 3-0 sweep over the Mustangs (0-10) in a Class 1A Regional First Round game at the Joe O’Donnell Sports Complex.
The Irish move on to face Easton Valley on Wednesday in a quarterfinal at the Joe O’Donnell Sports Complex.
“We’ve been working on some different rotations and different offenses to get ready for what may come our way,” Prince of Peace assistant coach Jessica Belitz said. “We just wanted to give everybody an opportunity to get in and to get some swings in. First set, we just really focused on taking it to them.
“Good serving — Izzy obviously had 25 serves, but we got some good returns back, we ran some quicks, we ran some X plays, we had some good hitting — we just wanted to focus on fundamentals tonight.”
Belitz filled in for head coach Stacie Kenneavy, who was not at the game.
Hansen led the Irish with 12 aces and 21 assists. Lilly Isenhour had seven kills and a block. Anabel Blount had seven digs.
Belitz said the Irish are ready for the rest of the postseason.
“We feel really good,” Belitz said. “We have a good bench that can come in for anything we need and our starters, our seniors are ready to roll. They’ve been living for this moment since they stepped on this court their freshmen year, so they are ready, they’re pumped and getting the underclassmen ready to roll.”
Maquoketa 3, Camanche 0
The Indians (9-16-1) fell to the Cardinals (14-14) 25-12, 25-16, 25-14 Monday in a Class 3A Regional Quarterfinal at Maquoketa.
“Tonight’s game didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but the girls played hard and when they could’ve given up, they fought back,” Indians coach Heather Clark said. “I am proud of every single one of them.”
Maci Sloane led the Indians with nine kills. Emy Seeser had 11 assists. Maddie Michels had eight digs.
Easton Valley 3, Calamus-Wheatland 0
The River Hawks (11-13) topped the Warriors (6-23-1) Monday in a Class 1A First Round game in Preston.
Easton Valley’s Mikayla Mitchell had 10 kills. Dana Carlson had 14 assists and Keeya Kunde added 10. Paige Thines had seven aces and eight digs.
Bellevue 3, Northeast 0
The Comets (10-9) topped the Rebels (3-24) 25-16, 25-16, 25-8 Monday in a Class 2A Regional First Round game at Bellevue.
Northeast’s Coby Johnson had eight assists and seven digs. Alexis Ehlers had seven kills. Alyssa Fowler had three blocks.
