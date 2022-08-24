Tuesday, Aug. 24:
Clinton 3, Davenport Central 2 (22-25, 21-25, 25-7, 25-22, 15-11)
Makayla Howard leads the comeback as she record 35 Kills and 16 digs to lead the River Queens past the Blue Devils. Clinton begins their season 1-0 and will play in the MVC/MAC crossover tournament on Thursday at Western Dubuque.
Galena 2, Fulton 0
Fulton drops their opener 2-0 to Galena but looks to bounce back on Thursday during their first home game of the season against Riverdale at 7 p.m.
Bettendorf 3, Central DeWitt 0 (25-12, 25-20, 25-15)
Central DeWitt also lost their season opener, falling to Bettendorf 3-0. They join Clinton on Thursday at the MVC/MAC crossover at Western Dubuque High School. Each school will play three games.
Bellevue 3, Easton Valley 1 (23-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-11)
After taking set one the River Hawks were unable to fend off Bellevue as the Comets won the next three sets. The River Hawks will be home on Saturday, hosting Bellevue, Wilton, Marqutte Catholic and Edgewood-Colesburg starting at 9 a.m.
