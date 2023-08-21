FULTON – Jacob Voss and the Fulton Steamers shot a 150 to dominate their home opening triangular on Monday afternoon.
The Steamers hosted Pearl City and Amboy in a varsity triangular in their first home match of the season. Amboy and Pearl City both finished the day with a 219.
Voss led all golfers with a 35 while the rest of the Steamers varsity team finished second through sixth on the day.
Owen Van Zuiden shot a 37 while Brady Reed and Chase Dykstra each shot 39s to round out their 150 team score.
Zach Winkel finished with the fifth best overall score of 41 while Dawson Price shot a 45.
Overall, it was a very successful day for the Steamers as they move to 5-0 on the year and 4-0 in conference play.
Fulton will play at the Lake Carroll golf course on Wednesday when they play Eastland high school.
