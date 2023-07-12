DUBUQUE – For the second straight year, the Central DeWitt Sabers were defeated by the Dubuque Wahlert Catholic Golden Eagles, 7-4 on Wednesday evening.
The Golden Eagles got on the early, scoring four runs within the first two innings to jump ahead of the Sabers.
While the Sabers scored four runs through the remainder of the game, the Golden Eagles were able to plate three more runs and defeat the Sabers 7-4 for the second straight year.
Central DeWitt finishes the year 26-14 on the year and had yet another great season, making their sixth consecutive Substate Final.
