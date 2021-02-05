CLINTON — When Prince of Peace senior DaSean Mingo had to sit out some games due to a possible COVID-19 exposure, the Irish boys basketball team didn’t sulk.
“He’s an amazing defender, amazing scorer,” Irish senior Kyler Wallace said of Mingo. “He can do it all. When we knew he was going to be gone for four or five games, we knew we could either back down and let teams beat on us, or we can go out there and give it our all, step it up and go harder at practice.
“I think we’ve all done an excellent job of that.”
The Irish won their third game in a row with a 56-42 Homecoming win over Midland Friday in Clinton.
Prince of Peace took a 26-19 advantage into halftime and pulled away from the Eagles in the second half.
“We had some missed assignments defensively, but I thought overall, I thought we held them pretty good and we held No. 5 (Iziek Soper), their leading scorer, down for the most part,” Irish coach Gerry Murphy said. “They’re a really, really good 3-point shooting team and they’ve gotten a couple wins here lately. I thought, for the most part, we identified the 3-point guys.
“I thought it was a good team win. The guys that came off the bench spurred us. Hopefully we get another win, get DaSean back and go in strong into the tournament.”
Mingo, the team’s leading scorer, has been out the last four games, but other players have stepped up to contribute to the scoring totals.
“Everybody knew they had to step up, especially Kyler,” Murphy said. “He was our second-leading scorer and rebounder last year. He’s starting to step it up and other guys are stepping up. Brandon Raab’s come into the starting lineup and he’s really given us a spark offensively the last couple games.
“Guys who normally might not get that shot, a couple guys off the bench are getting playing time and they’re taking advantage of it.”
Wallace led all players with 19 points against Midland.
“It’s all about being aggressive and getting in there,” Wallace said. “It’s not easy scoring, but you’ve got to get aggressive, trust my teammates and when we all come together, that’s great team wins right there. Our last 11 games, we’ve won nine. Without DaSean, it’s tough, but I think we’ve been doing a good job of sharing the ball, moving it around and on defense, too.”
Murphy was impressed with Wallace’s performance.
“I thought he had a monster first half for us, kept us really in the game, because nothing else was really working,” Murphy said. “Just him crashing the boards, I thought that was a big difference, especially in the first half to give us that little cushion.”
Prince of Peace improved to 11-7 while Midland dropped to 5-12.
