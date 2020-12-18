CLINTON — For the second game in a row, it came down to effort for the Clinton boys basketball team.
While there was plenty of it in their first game, it was lacking Thursday night.
“Our effort wasn’t there,” Clinton senior Treveon Bailey said. “Our defense wasn’t as good as the other night.”
Wapello (4-0) defeated the River Kings 43-39 Thursday.
Clinton took a 23-17 halftime lead, but the Indians outscored the River Kings 26-16 in the second half. Clinton fell to North Scott Tuesday in its season opener — a game in which the River Kings were more competitive.
“I thought our effort tonight in the first half wasn’t what it was the other night — wasn’t what it’s capable of being,” Clinton coach Troy Ersland said. “I think the guys would agree with me on that. We talked about it after the game. It’s a process and we know that, so we can be disappointed about this.
“We get a chance to practice tomorrow and get better, and get ready for Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Saturday. That’s the exciting part — we get another opportunity to try to get better tomorrow.”
With 24 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Wapello’s Caden Thomas hit two free throws to tie the game 31-31 after Clinton led for the entire quarter.
Thirty-seven seconds into the fourth, Wapello’s Maddox Griffin hit a short jump shot to give the Indians a 33-31 lead they never relinquished.
Clinton was able to bring the game back to a two-point deficit multiple times — a steal and double-clutch layup from Bailey made it 37-35, a post score from Lucas Weiner with two minutes remaining made it 39-37 and a fastbreak layup from Taylon Hayes with just over a minute to go made it 41-39, but Wapello was able to answer each time.
With just seconds remaining, Wapello’s Trenton Murray missed an easy layup and Clinton had a chance at the other end, but missed a 3-pointer. Wapello’s Griffin made a free throw, then missed the second, giving Clinton another chance with the score at 42-39, but Bailey missed a 3 with 3.4 seconds remaining and Wapello’s Rhett Smith hit a free throw to end the game a few moments later.
“I think it should’ve went in, but everybody misses shots,” Bailey said. “You’ve just got to move onto the next play.”
Ersland said Wapello’s zone defense gave them some trouble.
“We don’t go against the zone much in the MAC (Mississippi Athletic Conference), so not being very efficient against the zone, that’s on me,” Ersland said. “The energy, we need that from the start of the game from the players. Definitely things we can work on.”
Cedar Rapids Jefferson (0-1) hosts Clinton Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
“They run a 2-3 (zone) too, so we need to prepare for that and then we’ve got to knock down our shots,” Bailey said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.