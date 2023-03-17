Warmer weather is right around the corner which means outdoor spring sports are ready to get underway.
This past week we got a taste of spring sports with Fulton baseball and softball on Wednesday afternoon but the weather quickly got cold again.
Beginning Monday, the weather looks to be much warmer with a high of 49 degrees. There is some projected rain in the forecast later in the week which could alter some of the scheduled events but here is what is on tap next week.
Clinton track and field will get their outdoor season started at North Scott on Tuesday afternoon as they will compete against Bettendorf, Burlington, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, North Scott and Western Dubuque Epworth.
Fulton baseball has four scheduled games next week that are subject to change due to weather. They will be on the road on Monday and Tuesday taking on Newman Central Catholic and Aquin Catholic respectively.
Wednesday and Thursday they are schedule to be at home against Ashton-Franklin Center and Lena-Winslow.
Staying in Fulton, the Steamer softball team is scheduled to host Ridgewood at 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon.
More action is scheduled to take place the following week of the 27th.
