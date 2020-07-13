FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game in Landover, Md. A new name must still be selected for the Washington Redskins football team, one of the oldest and most storied teams in the National Football League, and it was unclear how soon that will happen. But for now, arguably the most polarizing name in North American professional sports is gone at a time of reckoning over racial injustice, iconography and racism in the U.S. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)