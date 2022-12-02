GOOSE LAKE – Ryan Watters scored 18 points to help lead the Sabers to a 51-34 victory against Northeast on Friday night.
The state runner ups from a year ago got off to a good start in their first game of the season, using a nice second quarter to pick up the win against the Rebels.
After a back and forth first quarter, Carter Drury hit a three pointer for the Sabers to put them in front 18-14 early in the second quarter.
Sophomore Grant Gray answered right back with a bucket for the Rebels, bringing them back within two points.
Watters started to take over midway through the second quarter, scoring back to back buckets inside the paint to extend the lead to 22-16.
After the Sabers hit a free throw to go up seven, Northeast burned a timeout to try and figure out their scoring drought. However, their shooting woes would continue as the quarter went on.
Watters scored another basket inside the paint before his teammate Michael Schneider drained a three with seconds to go before half. The Sabers led the Rebels 31-16 heading into the half. Watters had 12 points in the half while Schneider added nine.
Northeast junior Chase Lee opened up the third quarter with a three pointer off of a nice inbound play to cut into their deficit.
The scoring died down a little bit through the first four minutes of the quarter as the Sabers held a 35-19 lead. Drury added another two points with a layup and the Rebels used another timeout.
Clayton Meyermann began to make his presence felt down low in the paint, scoring the last six points in the quarter for the Rebels as they trailed the Sabers 42-25.
Watters made another basket to open up the fourth quarter, extending the lead back to 19 points, 44-25. Drury made one more bucket before the benches came on for both sides in a 49-27 game.
The Sabers picked up the win 52-34 and start the year off with a win. The Rebels are now 1-1 to begin the season.
Watters led the Sabers with 18 points while Schneider had 14. Meyermann led the Rebels with 12 points.
Central DeWitt plays again on Tuesday night at Davenport Central while the Rebels play again Saturday afternoon at home against Mid-Prairie at 3 p.m.
