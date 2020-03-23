There may be no pep rallies or student sections right now thanks to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), but schools are doing their best to keep the school spirit up.
That includes Clinton High School.
The River Kings & Queens – of all ages – are in the thick of the ‘Social Distance Spirit Week’. That’s a challenge from North Scott High School (Eldridge) to show the school spirit, even from home.
Clinton High School Principal JohnRyan Kuch was immediately on board with the idea.
“I have a great relationships with the principal, and we share ideas back and forth,” Kuch said. “It was great because I was thinking about doing something anyway, so I was like count us in.”
The schools created five days, kicking off with Pajama Day on Monday morning, that encourage school members to dress up and show off their outfits via social media.
Students started sharing their pajama pics immediately on social media, many featuring siblings, parents and pets and tagged with #SpiritWeekChallenge.
“My big take is we all need something to take our mind away, as much as we can at least, from our current situation,” Kuch said. “As educators and as people, we all crave that interaction with kids and others. This is one way we can have a fun competition and help people stay connected.”
With classes closed and all activities paused, schools are getting creative every way. Teachers are working on online learning resources, communication, meals and more.
But school spirit comes right along with that. It’s something that many schools around here take pride in, and the Kings & Queens of Clinton are no exception.
“It drives the culture of your building,” Kuch said. “Its the idea that everyone should have a voice in the school, and not just the athletic bases. It’s the fine arts, academics and everything. Right now, there’s not a lot to hang our hats on.”
Kuch said the resources they’re working on are great, but a lot of what’s necessary in the coming weeks is taking care of the mental health of the student population.
With kids closed off from each other and their normal environment, social media platforms are huge. Twitter is where the Spirit Week Challenge is flourishing right now, and where many schools across the area are trying to reach their students.
That’s something new to some of the educators, but not one they’re taking for granted. It brings the community together, even if social distancing is the temporary norm.
“Even when I was in high school, this wouldn’t have been possible,” Kuch reflected. “There wouldn’t have been a mass way to communication with friends or classmates. There’s a lot of bad on social media for sure, but in a situation like this we bring two communities together in a friendly competition. I think it’s a positive for our community and something everyone can enjoy.”
This is the rest of the Social Distance Spirit Week:
Monday – Pajama Day
Tuesday – Crazy Sock Day
Wednesday – Social Distance Twin Day
Thursday – Workout Day
Friday – Lancer Spirit Day/Red & Black Day
